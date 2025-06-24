Meet the Under-19 EURO finalists: Spain and Netherlands
Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Holders Spain will play final debutants Netherlands in the UEFA European Under-19 Championship final.
Spain play Netherlands in Thursday's UEFA European Under-19 Championship final in Bucharest.
Under-19 EURO final
Spain vs Netherlands (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest, 20:00 CET)
Netherlands
Qualifying round: Group 1 winners (played in Netherlands)
W2-0 vs Slovenia, W2-0 vs Kazakstan, W1-0 vs Ukraine
Elite round: Group 3 winners (played in Czechia)
W2-1 vs Croatia, D0-0 vs Luxembourg, W4-0 vs Czechia
Group stage: Group B winners
W3-0 vs Germany (Oras Voluntari), W2-0 vs Norway (Ploiești), W4-2 vs England (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest)
Semi-final: W3-1 vs Romania (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest)
Finals top scorer: Kees Smit (4)
2023/24: Elite round
Previous best: Semi-finals (2017)
Final record: First Under-19 EURO final
- Their first Under-19 EURO final but have won the post-2001/02 Under-17 EURO a record four times (2011, 2012, 2018, 2019). Head coach Peter van der Veen guided them to the most recent of those triumphs.
Spain (holders)
Qualifying round: Group 10 runners-up (played in Kosovo)
W3-0 vs Faroe Islands, L3-4 vs Kosovo, W1-0 vs Austria
Elite round: Group 5 winners (played in Italy)
W2-1 vs France, D2-2 vs Italy, W4-1 vs Latvia
Group stage: Group A winners
W1-0 vs Denmark (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest), W3-1 vs Romania (Oras Voluntari), W5-0 vs Montenegro (Ploiești)
Semi-final: W6-5aet vs Germany (Stadionul Arcul de Triumf, Bucharest)
Finals top scorer: Pablo Garcia (4)
2023/24: Winners
Previous best: Winners x 9 (2002, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2024)
Final record: W9 L1
Previous finals
2024: W2-0 s France
2019: W2-0 vs Portugal
2015: W2-0 vs Russia
2012: W1-0 vs Greece
2011: W3-2aet vs Czechis
2010: L1-2 vs France
2007: W1-0 vs Greece
2006: W2-1 vs Scotland
2004: W1-0 vs Türkiye
2002: W1-0 vs Germany
- Aiming to add to their unmatched nine titles since the reclassification to U19 in 2001/02 (next best is France on three). Previously successfully defended the title in 2007 and 2012.