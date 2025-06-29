2025 Under-19 EURO Team of the Tournament

The UEFA Technical Observer Group have confirmed their Team of the Tournament for the 2025 UEFA European Under-19 Championship in Romania.

The line-up features five members of the victorious Netherlands side plus three players from runners-up Spain and three from semi-finalists Germany.

Goalkeeper: Joeri Heerkens (Netherlands)

Heerkens impressed the UEFA Technical Observer Group whether the Netherlands were in or out of possession. The Dutch No1 backstopped a defence that conceded only three goals across the tournament, but when Peter van der Veen's side wanted to build from the rear, Heerkens' control, distribution and decision-making allowed them to do so with what was effectively an extra outfield player.

Defender: Givairo Read (Netherlands)

Netherlands captain Read may not have been voted Player of the Tournament, but he was the standout player in the final, with his penetrating runs from right-back proving difficult for Spain to contain. Read's attacking movements belied his status as a nominal defender, and he would have had a competition-high three assists if his low cross for the final's only goal had gone in off striker Don-Angelo Konadu rather than Spain goalkeeper Raúl Jiménez.

Defender: John Martín (Spain)

A player who combined steel and silk for Spain, Martín was constantly determined to stop his side conceding but also played out well from the back and proved a threat in the opposition box with his heading ability. His goal from a corner as Spain beat Romania 3-1 in Group A was a case in point, and one of six attempts he had on the opposition goal at the tournament.

Defender: Dies Janse (Netherlands)

Janse was near ever-present at left centre-back as the Netherlands picked up their first title in this age group, starting four of their five games. Standing 1.96m tall, the Ajax youngster has an imposing frame, but his ability to beat the press and then switch play accurately also contributed to him suffering a tournament joint-high seven fouls among defenders as frustrated opposition attackers tried to stop him building out from the back.

Defender: Daniel Muñoz (Spain)

The more attacking of Spain's two full-backs, Muñoz recognised when to support the winger up ahead of him, creating 2v1 situations for the opposition right-back and combining well with team-mates in advanced areas. Involved in the build-up to Spain's third goal in the thrilling 6-5 extra-time win against Germany in the semi-finals, Muñoz contributed to Paco Gallardo's side's tournament-high 89 total attempts in Romania.

Midfielder: Winners Osawe (Germany)

Osawe also impressed the Technical Observers in Romania, anchoring Germany's midfield on their run to the semi-finals. Almost all of their play went through the tall, powerful and disciplined No6, while he carried his weight defensively too – notably against Spain in their semi-final when he dropped into central defence in extra time with three of the starting back four having already been withdrawn.

Midfielder: Kees Smit (Netherlands)

Smit was named Player of the Tournament by the Technical Observers, his four goals to finish joint-top scorer just part of the reason why. A beacon of consistency in the Netherlands midfield, his strikes came in each of their four games on their run to the final. Smit's dribbling, creativity, clever movement and game intelligence were second to none and earned him comparisons with a young Kevin De Bruyne.

Midfielder: Tygo Land (Netherlands)

Clever movement from Smit opened up space for Read to provoke the winner in the final against Spain, but it was Land who delivered the slide-rule pass for his captain, having also hit the post himself in the tournament showpiece. Land and Smit worked well in tandem, with their combinations in midfield helping the Netherlands to dominate every game they played.

Forward: Pablo Garcia (Spain)

Joint-top scorer at the tournament with four goals, Garcia also contributed two assists, making him statistically the most potent player in Romania alongside Germany pair Said El Mala and Max Moerstedt. Boasting a competition-high 22 attempts, Garcia was a matter of centimetres away from being outright top scorer. Four of those attempts found the target as Spain beat Germany 6-5 in the semi-finals, the first of which came straight from a corner. His creativity impressed, as did his ability to find an extra gear in extra time.

Forward: Max Moerstedt (Germany)

Leading from the front in this selection is Moerstedt, Germany's No9 who proved a handful for opposition defenders to deal with, as his tournament-high 13 fouls suffered attest. Moerstedt's size and mobility helped him hold up play and bring team-mates into attacking phases, while he showed good movement and a nose for goal – whether scoring with his right foot, left foot or head. Unlucky not to find himself in the final after a hat-trick in the semi-final against Spain.

Forward: Said El Mala (Germany)

Like Garcia and Moerstedt, El Mala finished with six direct goal involvements in Romania. The Germany left-winger was aggressive in 1v1 situations and, having dribbled past the opposition right-back, was equally confident in shooting or laying off for a team-mate, invariably getting that decision right. Able to dribble and finish off either foot, El Mala also found space in the box well when Germany's attacks didn't originate on his side of the pitch.

The analysis and insights of the Technical Observers will form the basis of a technical report from the tournament, which will be available later this year on uefatechnicalreports.com.