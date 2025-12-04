Czechia, Bulgaria, Netherlands to host U19 EURO

Czechia, Bulgaria and the Netherlands will host the UEFA European Under-19 Championship final tournaments of 2027, 2028 and 2029 respectively after a decision at the UEFA Executive Committee meeting on 3 December 2025 in Nyon.

The Football Association of the Czech Republic will stage U19 EURO for the second time after 2008, while the predecessor U18 EURO was hosted by Czechoslovakia in 1988. This will be the first time the Bulgarian Football Union and the Royal Netherlands Football Association will be hosting a U19 EURO final tournament.

Future U19 EURO final tournament hosts

2026: Wales

2027: Czechia

2028: Bulgaria

2029: Netherlands