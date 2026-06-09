2026/27 Under-19 EURO qualifying round 1 complete

Round 1 of qualifying for the 2026/27 UEFA European Under-19 Championship in Czechia got the new competition format under way.

From this edition, qualifying will be played in three rounds. Round 1, which ended on Tuesday 9 June, has decided promotion and relegation ahead of round 2 in the autumn, which will be followed by round 3 the following spring that decides the seven teams joining the hosts in the summer finals. The round 2 draw is at 11:00 CET on Monday 15 June.

The leagues for 2026/27 round 1 were decided by 2024/25 Under-17 EURO round 2 (following a pattern that will continue for future editions). Czechia take part in the first two rounds of 2026/27 qualifying although their finals place as hosts is assured.

2026/27 U19 EURO round 1 results

2026/27 Under-19 EURO round 1 groups

League A

• All teams ranked first, second and third in League A remain in League A for round 2. All fourth-placed teams in League A are relegated to League B for round 2.

Group A1

Remain in League A for round 2: Belgium (hosts), Sweden, Slovenia

Relegated to League B: Cyprus

Group A2

Remain in League A for round 2: Italy, Scotland (hosts), Republic of Ireland

Relegated to League B: Poland

Group A3

Remain in League A for round 2: Czechia (final tournament hosts), Finland (hosts), Ukraine

Relegated to League B: Estonia

Group A4

Remain in League A for round 2: Austria (hosts), Israel, Germany

Relegated to League B: Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group A5

Remain in League A for round 2: Spain, England, Croatia (hosts)

Relegated to League B: Bulgaria

Group A6

Remain in League A for round 2: Portugal, Greece (hosts), Kazakhstan

Relegated to League B: Serbia

Group A7

Remain in League A for round 2: France, Hungary, Wales

Relegated to League B: Switzerland (hosts)

League B

• All group winners in League B are promoted to League A for round 2. All teams ranked second, third and fourth in League B remain in League B for round 2.

Group B1

Promoted to League A for round 2: Romania (hosts)

Remain in League B: Denmark, Andorra, Liechtenstein

Group B2

Promoted to League A for round 2: Kosovo

Remain in League B: Armenia, Türkiye (hosts), Gibraltar

Group B3

Promoted to League A for round 2: Belarus

Remain in League B: Slovakia, Latvia, San Marino (hosts)

Group B4

Promoted to League A for round 2: Norway

Remain in League B: Luxembourg, Albania (hosts), Malta

Group B5

Promoted to League A for round 2: Netherlands (hosts)

Remain in League B: Moldova, North Macedonia, Faroe Islands

Group B6

Promoted to League A for round 2: Lithuania (hosts)

Remain in League B: Northern Ireland, Azerbaijan

Group B7

Promoted to League A for round 2: Iceland

Remain in League B: Montenegro, Georgia (hosts)