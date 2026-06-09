2026/27 Under-19 EURO qualifying round 1 complete
Tuesday, June 9, 2026
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The new three-round qualifying format was launched with the first stage on the road to Czechia in summer 2027.
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Round 1 of qualifying for the 2026/27 UEFA European Under-19 Championship in Czechia got the new competition format under way.
From this edition, qualifying will be played in three rounds. Round 1, which ended on Tuesday 9 June, has decided promotion and relegation ahead of round 2 in the autumn, which will be followed by round 3 the following spring that decides the seven teams joining the hosts in the summer finals. The round 2 draw is at 11:00 CET on Monday 15 June.
The leagues for 2026/27 round 1 were decided by 2024/25 Under-17 EURO round 2 (following a pattern that will continue for future editions). Czechia take part in the first two rounds of 2026/27 qualifying although their finals place as hosts is assured.
2026/27 Under-19 EURO round 1 groups
League A
• All teams ranked first, second and third in League A remain in League A for round 2. All fourth-placed teams in League A are relegated to League B for round 2.
Group A1
Remain in League A for round 2: Belgium (hosts), Sweden, Slovenia
Relegated to League B: Cyprus
Group A2
Remain in League A for round 2: Italy, Scotland (hosts), Republic of Ireland
Relegated to League B: Poland
Group A3
Remain in League A for round 2: Czechia (final tournament hosts), Finland (hosts), Ukraine
Relegated to League B: Estonia
Group A4
Remain in League A for round 2: Austria (hosts), Israel, Germany
Relegated to League B: Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group A5
Remain in League A for round 2: Spain, England, Croatia (hosts)
Relegated to League B: Bulgaria
Group A6
Remain in League A for round 2: Portugal, Greece (hosts), Kazakhstan
Relegated to League B: Serbia
Group A7
Remain in League A for round 2: France, Hungary, Wales
Relegated to League B: Switzerland (hosts)
League B
• All group winners in League B are promoted to League A for round 2. All teams ranked second, third and fourth in League B remain in League B for round 2.
Group B1
Promoted to League A for round 2: Romania (hosts)
Remain in League B: Denmark, Andorra, Liechtenstein
Group B2
Promoted to League A for round 2: Kosovo
Remain in League B: Armenia, Türkiye (hosts), Gibraltar
Group B3
Promoted to League A for round 2: Belarus
Remain in League B: Slovakia, Latvia, San Marino (hosts)
Group B4
Promoted to League A for round 2: Norway
Remain in League B: Luxembourg, Albania (hosts), Malta
Group B5
Promoted to League A for round 2: Netherlands (hosts)
Remain in League B: Moldova, North Macedonia, Faroe Islands
Group B6
Promoted to League A for round 2: Lithuania (hosts)
Remain in League B: Northern Ireland, Azerbaijan
Group B7
Promoted to League A for round 2: Iceland
Remain in League B: Montenegro, Georgia (hosts)