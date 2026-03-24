2026/27 Under-19 EURO qualifying round 1 egins
Tuesday, March 24, 2026
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The new three-round qualifying format is launched with the first stage on the road to Czechia in summer 2027.
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Round 1 of qualifying for the 2026/27 UEFA European Under-19 Championship in Czechia is in progress as the new competition format gets under way.
From this edition, qualifying will be played in three rounds. Round 1, running until 9 June, will begin in leagues set by round 2 of the U17 EURO two seasons before, and decide promotion and relegation ahead of round 2 in the autumn, which will be followed by round 3 the following spring that decides the seven teams joining the hosts in the summer finals.
The leagues for 2026/27 round 1 were decided by 2024/25 Under-17 EURO round 2. Czechia will take part in the first two rounds of 2026/27 qualifying although their finals place as hosts is assured.
2026/27 Under-19 EURO round 1 groups
League A
• All teams ranked first, second and third in League A remain in League A for round 2. All fourth-placed teams in League A are relegated to League B for round 2.
Group A1 (25–31 March): Belgium (hosts), Slovenia, Sweden, Cyprus
Group A2 (25–31 March): Italy, Republic of Ireland, Poland, Scotland (hosts)
Group A3 (25–31 March): Czechia (final tournament hosts), Finland (hosts), Ukraine, Estonia
Group A4 (25–31 March): Germany, Austria (hosts), Israel, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group A5 (25–31 March): England, Croatia (hosts), Spain, Bulgaria
Group A6 (3–6 June): Portugal, Serbia, Greece (hosts), Kazakhstan
Group A7 (25–31 March): France, Switzerland (hosts), Hungary, Wales
League B
• All group winners in League B are promoted to League A for round 2. All teams ranked second, third and fourth in League B remain in League B for round 2.
Group B1 (25–31 March): Denmark, Romania (hosts), Andorra, Liechtenstein
Group B2 (24–30 March): Türkiye (hosts), Kosovo, Armenia, Gibraltar
Group B3 (15–21 May): Slovakia, Belarus, Latvia, San Marino (hosts)
Group B4 (25–31 March): Norway, Albania (hosts), Luxembourg, Malta
Group B5 (25–31 March): Netherlands (hosts), Faroe Islands, North Macedonia, Moldova
Group B6 (25–31 March): Northern Ireland, Lithuania (hosts), Azerbaijan
Group B7 (3–9 June): Iceland, Montenegro, Georgia (hosts)