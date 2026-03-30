2026/27 Under-19 EURO qualifying round 1 latest

Round 1 of qualifying for the 2026/27 UEFA European Under-19 Championship in Czechia is in progress as the new competition format gets under way.

From this edition, qualifying will be played in three rounds. Round 1, running until 9 June, will begin in leagues set by round 2 of the U17 EURO two seasons before, and decide promotion and relegation ahead of round 2 in the autumn, which will be followed by round 3 the following spring that decides the seven teams joining the hosts in the summer finals.

The leagues for 2026/27 round 1 were decided by 2024/25 Under-17 EURO round 2. Czechia will take part in the first two rounds of 2026/27 qualifying although their finals place as hosts is assured.

2026/27 U19 EURO round 1 scores

2026/27 Under-19 EURO round 1 groups

League A

• All teams ranked first, second and third in League A remain in League A for round 2. All fourth-placed teams in League A are relegated to League B for round 2.

Group A1 (25–31 March): Belgium (hosts), Slovenia, Sweden, Cyprus

Group A2 (25–31 March): Italy, Republic of Ireland, Poland, Scotland (hosts)

Group A3 (25–31 March): Czechia (final tournament hosts), Finland (hosts), Ukraine, Estonia

Group A4 (25–31 March): Germany, Austria (hosts), Israel, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group A5 (25–31 March): England, Croatia (hosts), Spain, Bulgaria

Group A6 (3–6 June): Portugal, Serbia, Greece (hosts), Kazakhstan

Group A7 (25–31 March): France, Switzerland (hosts), Hungary, Wales

League B

• All group winners in League B are promoted to League A for round 2. All teams ranked second, third and fourth in League B remain in League B for round 2.

Group B1 (25–31 March): Denmark, Romania (hosts), Andorra, Liechtenstein

Group B2 (complete)

Promoted to League A for round 2: Kosovo

Remain in League B: Armenia, Türkiye (hosts), Gibraltar

Group B3 (15–21 May): Slovakia, Belarus, Latvia, San Marino (hosts)

Group B4 (25–31 March): Norway, Albania (hosts), Luxembourg, Malta

Group B5 (25–31 March): Netherlands (hosts), Faroe Islands, North Macedonia, Moldova

Group B6 (25–31 March): Northern Ireland, Lithuania (hosts), Azerbaijan

Group B7 (3–9 June): Iceland, Montenegro, Georgia (hosts)