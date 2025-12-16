2026/27 Under-19 EURO round 1 starts 15 March

Round 1 of qualifying for the 2026/27 UEFA European Under-19 Championship in Czechia begins on 15 March as the new competition format gets under way.

From this edition, qualifying will be played in three rounds. Round 1, played in spring, will begin in leagues set by round 2 of the U17 EURO two seasons before, and decide promotion and relegation ahead of round 2 in the autumn, which will be followed by round 3 the following spring that decides the seven teams joining the hosts in the summer finals.

The leagues for 2026/27 round 1 were decided by 2024/25 Under-17 EURO round 2. Czechia will take part in the first two rounds of 2026/27 qualifying although their finals place as hosts is assured.

2026/27 Under-19 EURO round 1 groups

League A

• All teams ranked first, second and third in League A remain in League A for round 2. All fourth-placed teams in League A are relegated to League B for round 2.

Group A1 (25–31 March): Belgium (hosts), Slovenia, Sweden, Cyprus

Group A2 (25–31 March): Italy, Republic of Ireland, Poland, Scotland (hosts)

Group A3 (25–31 March): Czechia (final tournament hosts), Finland (hosts), Ukraine, Estonia

Group A4 (25–31 March): Germany, Austria (hosts), Israel, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group A5 (25–31 March): England, Croatia (hosts), Spain, Bulgaria

Group A6 (3–6 June): Portugal, Serbia, Greece (hosts), Kazakhstan

Group A7 (25–31 March): France, Switzerland (hosts), Hungary, Wales

League B

• All group winners in League B are promoted to League A for round 2. All teams ranked second, third and fourth in League B remain in League B for round 2.

Group B1 (25–31 March): Denmark, Romania (hosts), Andorra, Liechtenstein

Group B2 (24–30 March): Türkiye (hosts), Kosovo, Armenia, Gibraltar

Group B3 (15–21 March): Slovakia, Belarus, Latvia, San Marino (hosts)

Group B4 (25–31 March): Norway, Albania (hosts), Luxembourg, Malta

Group B5 (25–31 March): Netherlands (hosts), Faroe Islands, North Macedonia, Moldova

Group B6 (25–31 March): Northern Ireland, Lithuania (hosts), Azerbaijan

Group B7 (3–9 June): Iceland, Montenegro, Georgia (hosts)