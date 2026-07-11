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Under-19 EURO final tournament: All the results

Saturday, July 11, 2026

The finals in Wales ran from 28 June to 11 July.

Spain players and staff pose with the trophy
Spain players and staff pose with the trophy Getty Images

Recap all the results from the 2026 UEFA European Under-19 Championship finals in Wales, which staged these finals for the first time.

The competition also acted as UEFA's qualifier for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

What were the venues?

Bangor: Bangor City Stadium
Caernarfon: The Oval
Denbigh: Central Park
Wrexham: The Racecourse Ground

Knockout phase results

Final

Saturday 11 July

Spain 2-0 Germany (Wrexham)

Semi-finals

Wednesday 8 July

SF1: Spain 3-0 Croatia (Denbigh)
SF2: Ukraine 1-2 Germany (Wrexham)

U-20 World Cup play-off

Wednesday 8 July

Denmark 0-0aet Italy (Bangor, Denmark win 5-4 on penalties)

2026 U19 EURO finals groups

Group A: Wales (hosts), Denmark, Germany, Spain

Group B: Croatia, Serbia, Italy, Ukraine

Group stage results

Matchday 1

Sunday 28 June

Group A
Wales 0-7 Spain (Wrexham)
Germany 4-3 Denmark (Denbigh) ﻿

Monday 29 June

Group B
Italy 2-0 Serbia (Caernarfon)
Croatia 1-3 Ukraine (Bangor)

Matchday 2

Wednesday 1 July

Group A
Denmark 0-3 Spain (Denbigh)
Wales 0-4 Germany (Wrexham)

Thursday 2 July

Group B
Croatia 0-0 Italy (Caernarfon)﻿
Serbia 1-2 Ukraine (Bangor)

Matchday 3

Saturday 4 July

Group A
Denmark 3-0 Wales (Wrexham)
Spain 4-0 Germany (Denbigh)

Sunday 5 July

Group B
Serbia 0-3 Croatia (Caernarfon)﻿
Ukraine 1-0 Italy (Bangor)

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Saturday, July 11, 2026

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