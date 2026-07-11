Under-19 EURO final tournament: All the results
Saturday, July 11, 2026
Article summary
The finals in Wales ran from 28 June to 11 July.
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Article body
Recap all the results from the 2026 UEFA European Under-19 Championship finals in Wales, which staged these finals for the first time.
The competition also acted as UEFA's qualifier for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.
What were the venues?
Bangor: Bangor City Stadium
Caernarfon: The Oval
Denbigh: Central Park
Wrexham: The Racecourse Ground
Knockout phase results
Final
Saturday 11 July
Spain 2-0 Germany (Wrexham)
Semi-finals
Wednesday 8 July
SF1: Spain 3-0 Croatia (Denbigh)
SF2: Ukraine 1-2 Germany (Wrexham)
U-20 World Cup play-off
Wednesday 8 July
Denmark 0-0aet Italy (Bangor, Denmark win 5-4 on penalties)
2026 U19 EURO finals groups
Group A: Wales (hosts), Denmark, Germany, Spain
Group B: Croatia, Serbia, Italy, Ukraine
Group stage results
Matchday 1
Sunday 28 June
Group A
Wales 0-7 Spain (Wrexham)
Germany 4-3 Denmark (Denbigh)
Monday 29 June
Group B
Italy 2-0 Serbia (Caernarfon)
Croatia 1-3 Ukraine (Bangor)
Matchday 2
Wednesday 1 July
Group A
Denmark 0-3 Spain (Denbigh)
Wales 0-4 Germany (Wrexham)
Thursday 2 July
Group B
Croatia 0-0 Italy (Caernarfon)
Serbia 1-2 Ukraine (Bangor)
Matchday 3
Saturday 4 July
Group A
Denmark 3-0 Wales (Wrexham)
Spain 4-0 Germany (Denbigh)
Sunday 5 July
Group B
Serbia 0-3 Croatia (Caernarfon)
Ukraine 1-0 Italy (Bangor)