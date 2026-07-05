Under-19 EURO final tournament fixtures and results: See the semi-final fixtures
Sunday, July 5, 2026
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The finals in Wales run from 28 June to 11 July.
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Keep track of all the fixtures and results at the 2026 UEFA European Under-19 Championship finals in Wales, which is staging these finals for the first time.
The competition will also act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.
Semi-final fixtures: Wednesday 8 July
SF1: Spain vs Croatia (Denbigh, 17:30)
SF2: Ukraine vs Germany (Wrexham, 20:00)
All times CET, local time is one hour behind
Venues
Bangor: Bangor City Stadium
Caernarfon: The Oval
Denbigh: Central Park
Wrexham: The Racecourse Ground
All times CET, local time is one hour behind
Group stage results
2026 U19 EURO finals groups
Group A: Wales (hosts), Denmark, Germany, Spain
Group B: Croatia, Serbia, Italy, Ukraine
Matchday 1
Sunday 28 June
Group A
Wales 0-7 Spain (Wrexham)
Germany 4-3 Denmark (Denbigh)
Monday 29 June
Group B
Italy 2-0 Serbia (Caernarfon)
Croatia 1-3 Ukraine (Bangor)
Matchday 2
Wednesday 1 July
Group A
Denmark 0-3 Spain (Denbigh)
Wales 0-4 Germany (Wrexham)
Thursday 2 July
Group B
Croatia 0-0 Italy (Caernarfon)
Serbia 1-2 Ukraine (Bangor)
Matchday 3
Saturday 4 July
Group A
Denmark 3-0 Wales (Wrexham)
Spain 4-0 Germany (Denbigh)
Sunday 5 July
Group B
Serbia 0-3 Croatia (Caernarfon)
Ukraine 1-0 Italy (Bangor)
Knockout phase schedule
Semi-finals
Wednesday 8 July
SF1: Spain vs Croatia (Denbigh, 17:30)
SF2: Ukraine vs Germany (Wrexham, 20:00)
U-20 World Cup play-off
Wednesday 8 July
Denmark vs Italy (Bangor, 15:00)
Final
Saturday 11 July
Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (Wrexham, 20:00)