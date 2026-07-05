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Under-19 EURO final tournament fixtures and results: See the semi-final fixtures

Sunday, July 5, 2026

The finals in Wales run from 28 June to 11 July.

Dino Godec was on target for Croatia as they secured a semi-final berth by defeating Serbia 3-0
Dino Godec was on target for Croatia as they secured a semi-final berth by defeating Serbia 3-0 UEFA via Getty Images

Keep track of all the fixtures and results at the 2026 UEFA European Under-19 Championship finals in Wales, which is staging these finals for the first time.

The competition will also act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

Download the full match schedule

Semi-final fixtures: Wednesday 8 July

SF1: Spain vs Croatia (Denbigh, 17:30)
SF2: Ukraine vs Germany (Wrexham, 20:00)

All times CET, local time is one hour behind

Venues

Bangor: Bangor City Stadium
Caernarfon: The Oval
Denbigh: Central Park
Wrexham: The Racecourse Ground

All times CET, local time is one hour behind

Group stage results

2026 U19 EURO finals groups

Group A: Wales (hosts), Denmark, Germany, Spain

Group B: Croatia, Serbia, Italy, Ukraine

Matchday 1

Sunday 28 June

Group A
Wales 0-7 Spain (Wrexham)
Germany 4-3 Denmark (Denbigh) ﻿

Monday 29 June

Group B
Italy 2-0 Serbia (Caernarfon)
Croatia 1-3 Ukraine (Bangor)

Matchday 2

Wednesday 1 July

Group A
Denmark 0-3 Spain (Denbigh)
Wales 0-4 Germany (Wrexham)

Thursday 2 July

Group B
Croatia 0-0 Italy (Caernarfon)﻿
Serbia 1-2 Ukraine (Bangor)

Matchday 3

Saturday 4 July

Group A
Denmark 3-0 Wales (Wrexham)
Spain 4-0 Germany (Denbigh)

Sunday 5 July

Group B
Serbia 0-3 Croatia (Caernarfon)﻿
Ukraine 1-0 Italy (Bangor)

Knockout phase schedule

Semi-finals

Wednesday 8 July

SF1: Spain vs Croatia (Denbigh, 17:30)
SF2: Ukraine vs Germany (Wrexham, 20:00)

U-20 World Cup play-off

Wednesday 8 July

Denmark vs Italy (Bangor, 15:00)

Final

Saturday 11 July

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (Wrexham, 20:00)

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Sunday, July 5, 2026

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