Under-19 EURO final tournament fixtures and results: When and where is the final?

Keep track of all the fixtures and results at the 2026 UEFA European Under-19 Championship finals in Wales, which is staging these finals for the first time.

The competition will also act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

Download the full match schedule

Venues

Bangor: Bangor City Stadium

Caernarfon: The Oval

Denbigh: Central Park

Wrexham: The Racecourse Ground

All times CET, local time is one hour behind

Knockout phase schedule

Final

Saturday 11 July

Spain vs Germany (Wrexham, 20:00)

Semi-finals

Wednesday 8 July

SF1: Spain 3-0 Croatia (Denbigh)

SF2: Ukraine 1-2 Germany (Wrexham)

U-20 World Cup play-off

Wednesday 8 July

Denmark 0-0aet Italy (Bangor, Denmark win 5-4 on penalties)

2026 U19 EURO finals groups Group A: Wales (hosts), Denmark, Germany, Spain Group B: Croatia, Serbia, Italy, Ukraine

Group stage results

Matchday 1

Sunday 28 June

Group A

Wales 0-7 Spain (Wrexham)

Germany 4-3 Denmark (Denbigh) ﻿

Monday 29 June

Group B

Italy 2-0 Serbia (Caernarfon)

Croatia 1-3 Ukraine (Bangor)

Matchday 2

Wednesday 1 July

Group A

Denmark 0-3 Spain (Denbigh)

Wales 0-4 Germany (Wrexham)

Thursday 2 July

Group B

Croatia 0-0 Italy (Caernarfon)﻿

Serbia 1-2 Ukraine (Bangor)

Matchday 3

Saturday 4 July

Group A

Denmark 3-0 Wales (Wrexham)

Spain 4-0 Germany (Denbigh)

Sunday 5 July

Group B

Serbia 0-3 Croatia (Caernarfon)﻿

Ukraine 1-0 Italy (Bangor)