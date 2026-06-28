Under-19 EURO final tournament: Fixtures and results

Keep track of all the fixtures and results at the 2026 UEFA European Under-19 Championship finals in Wales, which is staging these finals for the first time.

The competition will also act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. The four semi-finalists will qualify along with the winner of a play-off in Bangor on 8 July between the two teams that finish third in their group. Azerbaijan will likewise represent UEFA as co-hosts.

2026 U19 EURO finals groups Group A: Wales (hosts), Denmark, Germany, Spain Group B: Croatia, Serbia, Italy, Ukraine

Download the full match schedule

Venues

Bangor: Bangor City Stadium

Caernarfon: The Oval

Denbigh: Central Park

Wrexham: The Racecourse Ground

All times CET, local time is one hour behind

Group stage fixtures

Matchday 1

Sunday 28 June

Group A

Wales 0-7 Spain (Wrexham)

Germany vs Denmark (Denbigh, 21:00) ﻿

Monday 29 June

Group B

Italy vs Serbia (Caernarfon, 17:00)﻿

Croatia vs Ukraine (Bangor, 21:00)

Matchday 2

Wednesday 1 July

Group A

Denmark vs Spain (Denbigh, 19:00)

Wales vs Germany (Wrexham, 21:00)

Thursday 2 Juy

Group B

Croatia vs Italy (Caernarfon, 15:00)﻿

Serbia vs Ukraine (Bangor, 19:00)

2025 group highlights: Denmark 1-2 Spain

Matchday 3

Saturday 4 July

Group A

Denmark vs Wales (Wrexham, 15:00)

Spain vs Germany (Denbigh, 15:00)

Sunday 5 July

Group B

Serbia vs Croatia (Caernarfon, 17:00)﻿

Ukraine vs Italy (Bangor, 17:00)

2025 semi-final highlights: Spain 6-5 Germany (aet)

Knockout phase schedule

Semi-finals

Wednesday 8 July

SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B

SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A

Games kick off at 17:30 in Denbigh and 20:00 in Wrexham. The allocation of matches to stadiums will be confirmed upon completion of the group stage.

U-20 World Cup play-off

Wednesday 8 July

Third place Group A vs Third place Group B (15:00, Bangor)

Final

Saturday 11 July

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (20:00, Wrexham)