Under-19 EURO final tournament: Fixtures and results
Sunday, June 28, 2026
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The finals in Wales run from 28 June to 11 July.
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Keep track of all the fixtures and results at the 2026 UEFA European Under-19 Championship finals in Wales, which is staging these finals for the first time.
The competition will also act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. The four semi-finalists will qualify along with the winner of a play-off in Bangor on 8 July between the two teams that finish third in their group. Azerbaijan will likewise represent UEFA as co-hosts.
2026 U19 EURO finals groups
Group A: Wales (hosts), Denmark, Germany, Spain
Group B: Croatia, Serbia, Italy, Ukraine
Venues
Bangor: Bangor City Stadium
Caernarfon: The Oval
Denbigh: Central Park
Wrexham: The Racecourse Ground
All times CET, local time is one hour behind
Group stage fixtures
Matchday 1
Sunday 28 June
Group A
Wales 0-7 Spain (Wrexham)
Germany vs Denmark (Denbigh, 21:00)
Monday 29 June
Group B
Italy vs Serbia (Caernarfon, 17:00)
Croatia vs Ukraine (Bangor, 21:00)
Matchday 2
Wednesday 1 July
Group A
Denmark vs Spain (Denbigh, 19:00)
Wales vs Germany (Wrexham, 21:00)
Thursday 2 Juy
Group B
Croatia vs Italy (Caernarfon, 15:00)
Serbia vs Ukraine (Bangor, 19:00)
Matchday 3
Saturday 4 July
Group A
Denmark vs Wales (Wrexham, 15:00)
Spain vs Germany (Denbigh, 15:00)
Sunday 5 July
Group B
Serbia vs Croatia (Caernarfon, 17:00)
Ukraine vs Italy (Bangor, 17:00)
Knockout phase schedule
Semi-finals
Wednesday 8 July
SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B
SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A
Games kick off at 17:30 in Denbigh and 20:00 in Wrexham. The allocation of matches to stadiums will be confirmed upon completion of the group stage.
U-20 World Cup play-off
Wednesday 8 July
Third place Group A vs Third place Group B (15:00, Bangor)
Final
Saturday 11 July
Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (20:00, Wrexham)