Under-19 EURO final tournament starts 28 June: Fixtures
Thursday, April 16, 2026
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The fixture schedule is set for the finals in Wales from 28 June to 11 July.
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The 2026 UEFA European Under-19 Championship runs from 28 June to 11 July in Wales, staging these finals for the first time.
On the opening day the hosts make their U19 EURO finals debut against Spain in Wrexham before Germany and Denmark also face off in Group A in Denbeigh. The following day Group B begins with Italy taking on Serbia in Caernarfon, Croatia then meeting Ukraine in Bangor.
Group A continues on 1 and 4 July, with Group B games on 2 and 5 July. The top two teams in each group progress to the semi-finals on 11 July in Denbeigh and Wrexham, the venue for the final three days later.
The competition will also act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. The four semi-finalists will qualify along with the winner of a play-off on 8 July in Bangor between the two teams that finish third in their group (Azerbaijan will also represent UEFA as co-hosts).
2026 U19 EURO finals groups
Group A: Wales (hosts), Denmark, Germany, Spain
Group B: Croatia, Serbia, Italy, Ukraine
Venues
Bangor: Bangor City Stadium
Caernarfon: The Oval
Denbeigh: Central Park
Wrexham: Racecourse Ground
All times CET, local time is one hour behind
Group stage fixtures
Matchday 1
Sunday 28 June
Group A
Wales vs Spain (Wrexham, 19:00)
Germany vs Denmark (Denbeigh, 21:00)
Monday 29 June
Group B
Italy vs Serbia (Caernarfon, 17:00)
Croatia vs Ukraine (Bangor, 21:00)
Matchday 2
Wednesday 1 July
Group A
Denmark vs Spain (Denbeigh, 19:00)
Wales vs Germany (Wrexham, 21:00)
Thursday 2 Juy
Group B
Croatia vs Italy (Caernarfon, 15:00)
Serbia vs Ukraine (Bangor, 19:00)
Matchday 3
Saturday 4 July
Group A
Denmark vs Wales (Wrexham, 15:00)
Spain vs Germany (Denbeigh, 15:00)
Sunday 5 July
Group B
Serbia vs Croatia (Caernarfon, 17:00)
Ukraine vs Italy (Bangor, 17:00)
Knockout phase schedule
Semi-finals
Wednesday 8 July
SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B
SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A
Games kick off at 17:30 in Denbeigh and 20:00 in Wrexham. Allocation of matches to stadiums to be confirmed upon completion of group stage.
U-20 World Cup play-off
Wednesday 8 July
Third place Group A vs Third place Group B (15:00, Bangor)
Final
Saturday 11 July
Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (20:00, Wrexham)