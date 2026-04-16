Under-19 EURO final tournament starts 28 June: Fixtures

The 2026 UEFA European Under-19 Championship runs from 28 June to 11 July in Wales, staging these finals for the first time.

On the opening day the hosts make their U19 EURO finals debut against Spain in Wrexham before Germany and Denmark also face off in Group A in Denbeigh. The following day Group B begins with Italy taking on Serbia in Caernarfon, Croatia then meeting Ukraine in Bangor.

Group A continues on 1 and 4 July, with Group B games on 2 and 5 July. The top two teams in each group progress to the semi-finals on 11 July in Denbeigh and Wrexham, the venue for the final three days later.

The competition will also act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. The four semi-finalists will qualify along with the winner of a play-off on 8 July in Bangor between the two teams that finish third in their group (Azerbaijan will also represent UEFA as co-hosts).

2026 U19 EURO finals groups Group A: Wales (hosts), Denmark, Germany, Spain Group B: Croatia, Serbia, Italy, Ukraine

Download the full match schedule

Venues

Bangor: Bangor City Stadium

Caernarfon: The Oval

Denbeigh: Central Park

Wrexham: Racecourse Ground

All times CET, local time is one hour behind

Group stage fixtures

Matchday 1

Sunday 28 June

Group A

Wales vs Spain (Wrexham, 19:00)

Germany vs Denmark (Denbeigh, 21:00) ﻿

Monday 29 June

Group B

Italy vs Serbia (Caernarfon, 17:00)﻿

Croatia vs Ukraine (Bangor, 21:00)

Matchday 2

Wednesday 1 July

Group A

Denmark vs Spain (Denbeigh, 19:00)

Wales vs Germany (Wrexham, 21:00)

Thursday 2 Juy

Group B

Croatia vs Italy (Caernarfon, 15:00)﻿

Serbia vs Ukraine (Bangor, 19:00)

2025 group highlights: Denmark 1-2 Spain

Matchday 3

Saturday 4 July

Group A

Denmark vs Wales (Wrexham, 15:00)

Spain vs Germany (Denbeigh, 15:00)

Sunday 5 July

Group B

Serbia vs Croatia (Caernarfon, 17:00)﻿

Ukraine vs Italy (Bangor, 17:00)

2025 semi-final highlights: Spain 6-5 Germany (aet)

Knockout phase schedule

Semi-finals

Wednesday 8 July

SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B

SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A

Games kick off at 17:30 in Denbeigh and 20:00 in Wrexham. Allocation of matches to stadiums to be confirmed upon completion of group stage.

U-20 World Cup play-off

Wednesday 8 July

Third place Group A vs Third place Group B (15:00, Bangor)

Final

Saturday 11 July

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (20:00, Wrexham)