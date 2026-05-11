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UEFA European Under-19 Championship: Scout tickets

Monday, May 11, 2026

Find out how to apply for scout tickets for the final tournament in Wales.

The UEFA European Under-19 Championship trophy
The UEFA European Under-19 Championship trophy Football Association of Wales

Scout ticket applications for the UEFA European Under-19 Championship in Wales are open.

Scouts can apply for their tickets via a dedicated form.

The deadline for requesting group stage tickets is 10:00 CET on Friday 12 June. Requests will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis and are subject to availability. Proof of eligibility is required for each ticket order.

Any requests received after the stated deadlines will not be processed, and scouts will need to purchase their tickets through the general sale channel via the tournament website.

The portal will reopen before the semi-finals and final once the pairings are confirmed.

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