2026 Under-19 EURO Matchday 2 highlights: Ukraine, Germany and Spain book semi-final spots

Ukraine confirmed their position in Group B's top two and qualified for the semi-finals after Italy and Croatia played out a hard-fought draw as Matchday 2 of the 2026 UEFA European Under-19 Championship finals concluded on Thursday.

Germany and Spain had confirmed their positions in Group A's top two and qualified for the semi-finals on Wednesday.

Thursday: Group B

Under-19 EURO highlights: Serbia 1-2 Ukraine

A slick 16th-minute move led to Serbia taking the lead, Aleksa Damjanović playing in Djordje Ranković for a fine finish across goal, but Ukraine responded forcefully to take a half-time lead. The only new face in Dmytro Mikhailenko's 11 after the win against Croatia, winger Vitaliy Hlyut turned the tide with a superb double – levelling with a sharp reaction finish before striking a delightful second from distance. Serbia applied late pressure but Ukraine held on for victory, helped by a fantastic Nazar Domchak save to fend away Strahinja Stojković's header.﻿

Under-19 EURO highlights: Croatia 0-0 Italy

After an evenly-matched opening 45 minutes, Italy took the initiative and carved out the best chance of the game, Mattia Mosconi's diving header flashing narrowly past the far post not long after the break. The Azzurrini kept probing, but were denied numerous times by Croatia keeper Maroje Kostopeč and the centre-back partnership of Marko Zebić and Ljubo Puljić, while Croatia were unable to apply the final touches to a handful of dangerous breaks.

Wednesday: Group A

Under-19 EURO highlights: Wales 0-4 Germany

Wales' Cruz Allen went close early on but Germany were in command by half-time thanks to smart finishes from Francis Onyeka and Montrell Culbreath. Leverkusen winger Culbreath set up Onyeka's neat 21st-minute opener with a brilliant burst down the right and nodded in from Moritz Reimers' cross nine minutes later. Christian Wörns' side added two more in the second half, Otto Stange breaking away for a confident finish before Jykese Fields' late header, which came a few minutes after Onyeka had struck the crossbar from the penalty spot.

Under-19 EURO highlights: Denmark 0-3 Spain

A tight first half produced few clear chances until the closing stages, when Spain finally unlocked Denmark's stubborn defence. A warning came on 37 minutes when the fingertips of Tobias Breum-Harild denied Thiago Pitarch, and Spain took the lead four minutes later as Hugo López applied a side-footed finish to Morante's ball from the left. That pattern repeated itself in the second half, chances scarce until substitute Ousmane Diallo finished in the 81st minute and Morante got the third after some fine footwork four minutes later.