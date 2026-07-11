2026 Under-19 EURO top scorers: José Antonio Morante and Otto Stange top charts

Spain's José Antonio Morante and Germany's Otto Stange topped the scoring charts at the 2026 UEFA European Under-19 Championship finals in Wales with four goals each.

Morante's four goals came in the group stage with Stange drawing level with him on that tally after the semi-finals.

Under-19 EURO finals top scorers 4 José Antonio Morante (Spain)

4 Otto Stange (Germany) 3 Vitaliy Hlyut (Ukraine)

3 Olti Hyseni (Denmark)﻿

3 Francis Onyeka (Germany)

3 Ousmane Diallo (Spain)

3 Sergio Esteban (Spain)

Morante scored in all three Spain victories that crowned them as Group A winners, starting with a double against Wales, adding a clever finish against Denmark and scoring as a substitute against Germany on Matchday 3.

Under-19 EURO highlights: Wales 0-7 Spain

Stange scored three goals in the group stage – two against Denmark in a thrilling opening win and another against Wales on Matchday 2. An unused substitute against Spain, Germany's No9 added his fourth of the finals when restored to the line-up for the semi-final against Ukraine.

The five players on three goals include season top scorer and Germany captain Francis Onyeka.

2025/26 Under-19 EURO season top scorers

11 Francis Onyeka (Germany)﻿

8 Otto Stange (Germany)

7 Anestis Mythou (Greece)﻿

6 Louis Buffon (Czechia)﻿

6 Hugo López (Spain)

6 Shumaira Mheuka﻿ (England)

6 Tobias van den Elshout﻿ (Netherlands)

U19 EURO finals top scorers

2025/26: José Antonio Morante (Spain), Otto Stange (Germany) 4

2024/25: Said El Mala (Germany), Pablo Garcia (Spain), Max Moerstedt (Germany), Kees Smit (Netherlands) 4

2023/24: Daniel Braut (Norway) 3

2022/23: Víctor Barberá (Spain) 4

2021/22: Loum Tchaouna (France) 4

2018/19: Gonçalo Ramos (Portugal) 4

2017/18: João Filipe (Portugal), Francisco Trincão (Portugal) 5

2016/17: Ben Brereton Diaz (England), Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden), Joel Piroe (Netherlands), Ryan Sessegnon (England) 3

2015/16: Jean-Kevin Augustin (France) 6

2014/15: Borja Mayoral (Spain) 3

2013/14: Davie Selke (Germany) 6

2012/13: Anass Achahbar (Netherlands), Alexandre Guedes (Portugal), Gratas Sirgėdas (Lithuania) 3

2011/12: Jesé Rodríguez (Spain) 5

2010/11: Álvaro Morata (Spain) 6

2009/10: Daniel Pacheco (Spain) 4

2008/09: Nathan Delfouneso (England) 4

2007/08: Tomáš Necid (Czechia) 4

2006/07: Anis Ben-Hatira (Germany), Kévin Monnet-Paquet (France), Kostantinos Mitroglou (Greece) 3

2005/06: Alberto Bueno (Spain), İlhan Parlak (Türkiye﻿) 5

2004/05: Borko Veselinović (Serbia and Montenegro) 5

2003/04: Ali Oztürk (Türkiye﻿), Lukasz Piszczek (Poland) 4

2002/03: Paulo Sérgio (Portugal) 5

2001/02: Fernando Torres (Spain) 4

U19 EURO season top scorers including qualifying



2025/26: Francis Onyeka (Germany) 11

2024/25: Ayoub Oufkir (Netherlands) 7

2023/24: Dzenan Pejcinovic (Germany) 8

2022/23: Víctor Barberá (Spain), Samuele Vignato (Italy) 5

2021/22: Dane Scarlett (England) 8

2018/19: Ferran Torres (Spain) 7

2017/18: Erling Haaland (Norway) 10

2016/17: Etienne Amenyido (France), Nathan Broadhead (Wales), Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden), Lassi Lappalainen (Finland), Birk Risa (Norway), Daniel Turyna (Czechia) 5

2015/16: Jean-Kévin Augustin (France) 11

2014/15: Ramil Sheydaev (Russia) 12

2013/14: André Silva (Portugal), Davie Selke (Germany) 11

2012/13: Anass Achahbar (Netherlands) 9

2011/12: Betinho (Portugal) 10

2010/11: Álvaro Morata (Spain) 10

2009/10: Mattia Destro (Italy) 8

2008/09: Nathan Delfouneso (England), Yacin Brahimi (France) 7

2007/08: Michail Pavlis (Greece) 7

2006/07: Kostas Mitroglou (Greece), Krisztián Németh (Hungary), Adam Rooney (Republic of Ireland) 8

2005/06: İlhan Parlak (Türkiye﻿) 10

2004/05: Borko Veselinović (Serbia and Montenegro) 11

2003/04: Olexandr Aliyev (Ukraine), Ali Oztürk (Türkiye﻿), Lukasz Piszczek (Poland) 8

2002/03: Sébastien Grax (France) 9

2001/02: Kevin Vandenbergh (Belgium) 10