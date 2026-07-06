2026 Under-19 EURO top scorers: Morante leads Sergio Esteban, Olti Hyseni and Otto Stange

Morante tops the scoring charts at the conclusion of the group stage at the 2026 UEFA European Under-19 Championship finals in Wales, but three players are hot on his heels.

Only one of the seven players who have scored two or more goals is not able to add to their tally, with Wednesday's play-off match not counting towards final totals.

Under-19 EURO finals top scorers 4 Morante (Spain) 3 Olti Hyseni (Denmark)

3 Otto Stange (Germany)

3 Sergio Esteban (Spain) 2 Vitaliy Hlyut (Ukraine)

2 Ousmane Diallo (Spain)

2 Francis Onyeka (Germany)

Morante scored in all three Spain victories that crowned them as Group A winners, starting with a double against Wales, adding a clever finish against Denmark and scoring as a substitute against Germany on Matchday 3. Team-mate Sergio Esteban struck twice in that concluding match, adding to the goal he scored from the bench against Wales.

Under-19 EURO highlights: Wales 0-7 Spain

One-more semi-finalist is on three goals – Germany striker Otto Stange – and Denmark's Olti Hyseni completes the list, having helped qualify his team for Wednesday's play-off match with a Matchday 3 double. The pair were both on target when their sides thrilled on Matchday 1, Stange twice, and added to their respective totals against Wales.

Three more semi-finalists are on two goals, among them Germany's Francis Onyeka, the top scorer across all teams in qualifying.

2025/26 Under-19 EURO season top scorers

10 Francis Onyeka (Germany)﻿

7 Otto Stange (Germany)

7 Anestis Mythou (Greece)﻿

6 Louis Buffon (Czechia)﻿

6 Shumaira Mheuka﻿ (England)

6 Tobias van den Elshout﻿ (Netherlands)



U19 EURO finals top scorers



2024/25: Said El Mala (Germany), Pablo Garcia (Spain), Max Moerstedt (Germany), Kees Smit (Netherlands) 4

2023/24: Daniel Braut (Norway) 3

2022/23: Víctor Barberá (Spain) 4

2021/22: Loum Tchaouna (France) 4

2018/19: Gonçalo Ramos (Portugal) 4

2017/18: João Filipe (Portugal), Francisco Trincão (Portugal) 5

2016/17: Ben Brereton Diaz (England), Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden), Joel Piroe (Netherlands), Ryan Sessegnon (England) 3

2015/16: Jean-Kevin Augustin (France) 6

2014/15: Borja Mayoral (Spain) 3

2013/14: Davie Selke (Germany) 6

2012/13: Anass Achahbar (Netherlands), Alexandre Guedes (Portugal), Gratas Sirgėdas (Lithuania) 3

2011/12: Jesé Rodríguez (Spain) 5

2010/11: Álvaro Morata (Spain) 6

2009/10: Daniel Pacheco (Spain) 4

2008/09: Nathan Delfouneso (England) 4

2007/08: Tomáš Necid (Czechia) 4

2006/07: Anis Ben-Hatira (Germany), Kévin Monnet-Paquet (France), Kostantinos Mitroglou (Greece) 3

2005/06: Alberto Bueno (Spain), İlhan Parlak (Türkiye﻿) 5

2004/05: Borko Veselinović (Serbia and Montenegro) 5

2003/04: Ali Oztürk (Türkiye﻿), Lukasz Piszczek (Poland) 4

2002/03: Paulo Sérgio (Portugal) 5

2001/02: Fernando Torres (Spain) 4

U19 EURO season top scorers including qualifying



2024/25: Ayoub Oufkir (Netherlands) 7

2023/24: Dzenan Pejcinovic (Germany) 8

2022/23: Víctor Barberá (Spain), Samuele Vignato (Italy) 5

2021/22: Dane Scarlett (England) 8

2018/19: Ferran Torres (Spain) 7

2017/18: Erling Haaland (Norway) 10

2016/17: Etienne Amenyido (France), Nathan Broadhead (Wales), Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden), Lassi Lappalainen (Finland), Birk Risa (Norway), Daniel Turyna (Czechia) 5

2015/16: Jean-Kévin Augustin (France) 11

2014/15: Ramil Sheydaev (Russia) 12

2013/14: André Silva (Portugal), Davie Selke (Germany) 11

2012/13: Anass Achahbar (Netherlands) 9

2011/12: Betinho (Portugal) 10

2010/11: Álvaro Morata (Spain) 10

2009/10: Mattia Destro (Italy) 8

2008/09: Nathan Delfouneso (England), Yacin Brahimi (France) 7

2007/08: Michail Pavlis (Greece) 7

2006/07: Kostas Mitroglou (Greece), Krisztián Németh (Hungary), Adam Rooney (Republic of Ireland) 8

2005/06: İlhan Parlak (Türkiye﻿) 10

2004/05: Borko Veselinović (Serbia and Montenegro) 11

2003/04: Olexandr Aliyev (Ukraine), Ali Oztürk (Türkiye﻿), Lukasz Piszczek (Poland) 8

2002/03: Sébastien Grax (France) 9

2001/02: Kevin Vandenbergh (Belgium) 10