Under-19 EURO semi-final report: Spain outclass Croatia, Germany squeeze past Ukraine

Germany squeezed past Ukraine in Wrexham via a late Francis Onyeka winner to join Spain in Saturday's final.

Earlier in the day, Spain had continued their superb Under-19 EURO campaign with an assured win against Croatia at Central Park in Denbighshire.

The final: Saturday 11 July Spain vs Germany (Wrexham, 20:00) All times CET, local time is one hour behind UEFA via Getty Images

A tense, cagey first half burst into life in the 43rd minute as Vitaliy Hlyut headed home from Nikita Kaliuzhnyi's cross to give Ukraine the lead with their first attempt of the game. Germany equalised moments before the break, though, Otto Stange cutting inside two defenders before curling low into the corner with practically the last kick of the half.

Germany applied pressure throughout the second half, but it looked like they would be held off by stubborn Ukraine defending – most of all when Stange raced through in the 88th minute but was denied by a heroic Yehor Sherstiuk tackle. They were not to be denied three minutes later, though, captain Francis Onyeka powering in the winner from close range.

Key stat: Germany are through to their first final since 2014, when they won the most recent of their two titles.

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Spain threatened early in a first half they firmly controlled, Daniel Yañez cutting in to test Maroje Kostopeč after Quim Junyent's neat third-minute set-up. Paco Gallardo's charges took the lead less than ten minutes later, Xavi Espart finding the bottom-right corner with a driven effort from the edge of the box.

Croatia gained some footing in the game late in the first half and early in the second, but never seriously threatened the Spanish goal, and Jorge Salinas doubled La Roja's lead from a gorgeous Thiago Pitarch assist in the 54th minute. Croatia responded with their best period of the match and forced goalkeeper Manu González into action through Noa Mikić but substitute Ousmane Diallo then put Spain's victory beyond doubt by converting Hugo López's low cross in the 83rd minute.

Key stat: Spain are celebrating their 11th Under-19 EURO semi-final win and now have their sights set on a landmark tenth title. They are still yet to concede at these finals and have scored 17 goals.

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Paco Gallardo, Spain coach, speaking to UEFA: "Since that day [losing the 2025 final] I’ve been dreaming of getting the trophy. But we’re a long way away. We’ll surely have a tough opponent. Both Ukraine and Germany are very hard opponents. But let’s hope we can make it."

Paco Gallardo reaction to Spain's U19 EURO semi-final victory

Xavi Espart, Spain goalscorer, speaking to UEFA: "To be honest, it’s a real honour to be here in the final of this European Championship. I think we’ve worked incredibly hard to get here, and in the end we’ve earned it because we’ve been playing outstanding football. We’re going into the final full of confidence."

Thiago Pitarch, Spain midfielder, speaking to UEFA: "I'm really happy. This is the goal we set when we arrived here, and we’ve reached it now. We only have to win one more game to win this tournament, and we’ll give it our all."