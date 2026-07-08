Under-19 EURO semi-final report: Spain outclass Croatia to reach final

Spain continued their superb Under-19 EURO campaign with an assured win against Croatia at Central Park in Denbighshire.

Paco Gallardo's side have progressed to Saturday's final where they will face the winner of Ukraine and Germany's semi-final.

Spain threatened early in a first half they firmly controlled, Daniel Yañez cutting in to test Maroje Kostopeč after Quim Junyent's neat third-minute set-up. Paco Gallardo's charges took the lead less than ten minutes later, Xavi Espart finding the bottom-right corner with a driven effort from the edge of the box.

Croatia gained some footing in the game late in the first half and early in the second, but never seriously threatened the Spanish goal, and Jorge Salinas doubled La Roja's lead from a gorgeous Thiago Pitarch assist in the 54th minute. Croatia responded with their best period of the match and forced goalkeeper Manu González into action through Noa Mikić but substitute Ousmane Diallo then put Spain's victory beyond doubt by converting Hugo López's low cross in the 83rd minute.

Key stat: Spain are celebrating their 11th Under-19 EURO semi-final win and now have their sights set on a landmark tenth title. They are still yet to concede at these finals and have scored 17 goals.

Reaction

To follow.