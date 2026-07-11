Under-19 EURO roll of honour: Spain win 2026 title

Spain won a record-extending 10th title at the 2026 European Under-19 Championship in Wales.

2026 Under-19 EURO final tournament Winners: Spain

Runners-up: Germany

Semi-finalists: Croatia, Ukraine



Player of the Tournament: Quim Junyent

Top scorer: José Antonio Morante, Otto Stange – 4

Top scorers

Finals top scorers

4 José Antonio Morante (Spain)

4 Otto Stange (Germany)

3 Vitaliy Hlyut (Ukraine)

3 Olti Hyseni (Denmark)﻿

3 Francis Onyeka (Germany)

3 Ousmane Diallo (Spain)

3 Sergio Esteban (Spain)

Including qualifying

11 Francis Onyeka (Germany)﻿

8 Otto Stange (Germany)

7 Anestis Mythou (Greece)﻿

6 Louis Buffon (Czechia)﻿

6 Shumaira Mheuka﻿ (England)

6 Tobias van den Elshout﻿ (Netherlands)

2026 finals: Records, statistics and stories

Spain won a record-extending tenth title. They also became the first team to win the Under-19 EURO without conceding.

49 goals were scored at the finals in Wales.

Germany reached their first final since 2014. Spain returned to the showpiece after finishing as runners-up in 2025.

Spain set a new outright record with their 13th semi-final appearance by reaching the final four for a fourth consecutive year.

Croatia progressed to the semi-finals for the first time since 2010. Flawless in Group B, Ukraine advanced to the final four for the second time in three years.

The Matchday 3 meeting between Spain and Germany in Denbigh drew in 1,725 spectators, a record attendance at Central Park stadium.

Hosts Wales made their debut at an Under-19 EURO finals tournament.

Roll of honour 2026: Spain (hosts: Wales)

2025: Netherlands (Romania)

2024: Spain (Northern Ireland)

2023: Italy (Malta)

2022: England (Slovakia)

2019: Spain (Armenia)

2018: Portugal (Finland)

2017: England (Georgia)

2016: France (Germany)

2015: Spain (Greece)

2014: Germany (Hungary)

2013: Serbia (Lithuania)

2012: Spain (Estonia)

2011: Spain (Romania)

2010: France (France)

2009: Ukraine (Ukraine)

2008: Germany (Czechia)

2007: Spain (Austria)

2006: Spain (Poland)

2005: France (Northern Ireland)

2004: Spain (Switzerland)

2003: Italy (Liechtenstein)

2002: Spain (Norway)

All stats are for the Under-19 EURO only (from 2001/02 onwards). Bolded text indicates an update from the 2026 finals.

Titles

Spain 10

France 3



Germany 2

England 2

Italy 2

Netherlands 1

Portugal 1

Serbia 1

Ukraine 1

Top-two finishes

Spain 12

Portugal 6

Italy 5

France﻿ 5

England 4

Germany 4

Greece 2

Czechia 1

Israel 1

Netherlands 1

Russia 1

Scotland 1

Serbia 1

Türkiye 1

Ukraine 1

Top-four finishes

Spain 14

France 12

Portugal 8

England 7

Germany 7

Italy 7

Czechia 5

Serbia/Serbia and Montenegro 5

Ukraine 5

Austria 3

Greece 3

Croatia 2

Netherlands 2

Republic of Ireland 2

Hungary 1

Israel 1﻿

Norway 1

Romania 1

Russia 1

Scotland 1

Switzerland 1

Türkiye 1

Records apply only for UEFA European Under-19 Championship (from 2001/02)