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Under-19 EURO roll of honour: Spain win 2026 title

Saturday, July 11, 2026

See the all-time records and the headlines from the 2026 Under-19 EURO finals in Wales.

Spain are the 2026 Under-19 EURO champions
Spain are the 2026 Under-19 EURO champions Getty Images

Spain won a record-extending 10th title at the 2026 European Under-19 Championship in Wales.

2026 Under-19 EURO final tournament

Winners: Spain
Runners-up: Germany
Semi-finalists: Croatia, Ukraine

Player of the Tournament: Quim Junyent
Top scorer: José Antonio Morante, Otto Stange – 4

Top scorers

Finals top scorers

4 José Antonio Morante (Spain)
4 Otto Stange (Germany)

3 Vitaliy Hlyut (Ukraine)
3 Olti Hyseni (Denmark)﻿
3 Francis Onyeka (Germany)
3 Ousmane Diallo (Spain)
3 Sergio Esteban (Spain)

Including qualifying

11 Francis Onyeka (Germany)﻿
8 Otto Stange (Germany)
7 Anestis Mythou (Greece)﻿
6 Louis Buffon (Czechia)﻿
6 Shumaira Mheuka﻿ (England)
6 Tobias van den Elshout﻿ (Netherlands)

2026 finals: Records, statistics and stories

  • Spain won a record-extending tenth title. They also became the first team to win the Under-19 EURO without conceding.
  • 49 goals were scored at the finals in Wales.
  • Germany reached their first final since 2014. Spain returned to the showpiece after finishing as runners-up in 2025.
  • Spain set a new outright record with their 13th semi-final appearance by reaching the final four for a fourth consecutive year.
  • Croatia progressed to the semi-finals for the first time since 2010. Flawless in Group B, Ukraine advanced to the final four for the second time in three years.
  • The Matchday 3 meeting between Spain and Germany in Denbigh drew in 1,725 spectators, a record attendance at Central Park stadium.
  • Hosts Wales made their debut at an Under-19 EURO finals tournament.
2026 Finals: All the results

Final: Saturday 11 July

Spain 2-0 Germany (Wrexham)

Semi-finals: Wednesday 8 July

SF1: Spain 3-0 Croatia (Denbigh)
SF2: Ukraine 1-2 Germany (Wrexham)

U-20 World Cup play-off: Wednesday 8 July

Denmark 0-0aet Italy (Bangor, Denmark win 5-4 on penalties)

2026 U19 EURO finals groups

Group A: Wales (hosts), Denmark, Germany, Spain

Group B: Croatia, Serbia, Italy, Ukraine

Group stage results

Matchday 1

Sunday 28 June: Group A
Wales 0-7 Spain (Wrexham)
Germany 4-3 Denmark (Denbigh) ﻿

Monday 29 June: Group B
Italy 2-0 Serbia (Caernarfon)
Croatia 1-3 Ukraine (Bangor)

Matchday 2

Wednesday 1 July: Group A
Denmark 0-3 Spain (Denbigh)
Wales 0-4 Germany (Wrexham)

Thursday 2 July: Group B
Croatia 0-0 Italy (Caernarfon)﻿
Serbia 1-2 Ukraine (Bangor)

Matchday 3

Saturday 4 July: Group A
Denmark 3-0 Wales (Wrexham)
Spain 4-0 Germany (Denbigh)

Sunday 5 July: Group B
Serbia 0-3 Croatia (Caernarfon)﻿
Ukraine 1-0 Italy (Bangor)

Roll of honour

2026: Spain (hosts: Wales)
2025: Netherlands (Romania)
2024: Spain (Northern Ireland)
2023: Italy (Malta)
2022: England (Slovakia)
2019: Spain (Armenia)
2018: Portugal (Finland)
2017: England (Georgia)
2016: France (Germany)
2015: Spain (Greece)
2014: Germany (Hungary)
2013: Serbia (Lithuania)
2012: Spain (Estonia)
2011: Spain (Romania)
2010: France (France)
2009: Ukraine (Ukraine)
2008: Germany (Czechia)
2007: Spain (Austria)
2006: Spain (Poland)
2005: France (Northern Ireland)
2004: Spain (Switzerland)
2003: Italy (Liechtenstein)
2002: Spain (Norway)

All stats are for the Under-19 EURO only (from 2001/02 onwards). Bolded text indicates an update from the 2026 finals.

Titles

Spain 10
France 3

Germany 2
England 2
Italy 2
Netherlands 1
Portugal 1
Serbia 1
Ukraine 1

Top-two finishes

Spain 12
Portugal 6
Italy 5
France﻿ 5
England 4
Germany 4
Greece 2
Czechia 1
Israel 1
Netherlands 1
Russia 1
Scotland 1
Serbia 1
Türkiye 1
Ukraine 1

Top-four finishes

Spain 14
France 12
Portugal 8
England 7
Germany 7
Italy 7
Czechia 5
Serbia/Serbia and Montenegro 5
Ukraine 5
Austria 3
Greece 3
Croatia 2
Netherlands 2
Republic of Ireland 2
Hungary 1
Israel 1﻿
Norway 1
Romania 1
Russia 1
Scotland 1
Switzerland 1
Türkiye 1

Records apply only for UEFA European Under-19 Championship (from 2001/02)

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