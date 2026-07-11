Under-19 EURO roll of honour: Spain win 2026 title
Saturday, July 11, 2026
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See the all-time records and the headlines from the 2026 Under-19 EURO finals in Wales.
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Spain won a record-extending 10th title at the 2026 European Under-19 Championship in Wales.
2026 Under-19 EURO final tournament
Winners: Spain
Runners-up: Germany
Semi-finalists: Croatia, Ukraine
Player of the Tournament: Quim Junyent
Top scorer: José Antonio Morante, Otto Stange – 4
Top scorers
Finals top scorers
4 José Antonio Morante (Spain)
4 Otto Stange (Germany)
3 Vitaliy Hlyut (Ukraine)
3 Olti Hyseni (Denmark)
3 Francis Onyeka (Germany)
3 Ousmane Diallo (Spain)
3 Sergio Esteban (Spain)
Including qualifying
11 Francis Onyeka (Germany)
8 Otto Stange (Germany)
7 Anestis Mythou (Greece)
6 Louis Buffon (Czechia)
6 Shumaira Mheuka (England)
6 Tobias van den Elshout (Netherlands)
2026 finals: Records, statistics and stories
- Spain won a record-extending tenth title. They also became the first team to win the Under-19 EURO without conceding.
- 49 goals were scored at the finals in Wales.
- Germany reached their first final since 2014. Spain returned to the showpiece after finishing as runners-up in 2025.
- Spain set a new outright record with their 13th semi-final appearance by reaching the final four for a fourth consecutive year.
- Croatia progressed to the semi-finals for the first time since 2010. Flawless in Group B, Ukraine advanced to the final four for the second time in three years.
- The Matchday 3 meeting between Spain and Germany in Denbigh drew in 1,725 spectators, a record attendance at Central Park stadium.
- Hosts Wales made their debut at an Under-19 EURO finals tournament.
Final: Saturday 11 July
Spain 2-0 Germany (Wrexham)
Semi-finals: Wednesday 8 July
SF1: Spain 3-0 Croatia (Denbigh)
SF2: Ukraine 1-2 Germany (Wrexham)
U-20 World Cup play-off: Wednesday 8 July
Denmark 0-0aet Italy (Bangor, Denmark win 5-4 on penalties)
2026 U19 EURO finals groups
Group A: Wales (hosts), Denmark, Germany, Spain
Group B: Croatia, Serbia, Italy, Ukraine
Group stage results
Matchday 1
Sunday 28 June: Group A
Wales 0-7 Spain (Wrexham)
Germany 4-3 Denmark (Denbigh)
Monday 29 June: Group B
Italy 2-0 Serbia (Caernarfon)
Croatia 1-3 Ukraine (Bangor)
Matchday 2
Wednesday 1 July: Group A
Denmark 0-3 Spain (Denbigh)
Wales 0-4 Germany (Wrexham)
Thursday 2 July: Group B
Croatia 0-0 Italy (Caernarfon)
Serbia 1-2 Ukraine (Bangor)
Matchday 3
Saturday 4 July: Group A
Denmark 3-0 Wales (Wrexham)
Spain 4-0 Germany (Denbigh)
Sunday 5 July: Group B
Serbia 0-3 Croatia (Caernarfon)
Ukraine 1-0 Italy (Bangor)
Roll of honour
2026: Spain (hosts: Wales)
2025: Netherlands (Romania)
2024: Spain (Northern Ireland)
2023: Italy (Malta)
2022: England (Slovakia)
2019: Spain (Armenia)
2018: Portugal (Finland)
2017: England (Georgia)
2016: France (Germany)
2015: Spain (Greece)
2014: Germany (Hungary)
2013: Serbia (Lithuania)
2012: Spain (Estonia)
2011: Spain (Romania)
2010: France (France)
2009: Ukraine (Ukraine)
2008: Germany (Czechia)
2007: Spain (Austria)
2006: Spain (Poland)
2005: France (Northern Ireland)
2004: Spain (Switzerland)
2003: Italy (Liechtenstein)
2002: Spain (Norway)
All stats are for the Under-19 EURO only (from 2001/02 onwards). Bolded text indicates an update from the 2026 finals.
Titles
Spain 10
France 3
Germany 2
England 2
Italy 2
Netherlands 1
Portugal 1
Serbia 1
Ukraine 1
Top-two finishes
Spain 12
Portugal 6
Italy 5
France 5
England 4
Germany 4
Greece 2
Czechia 1
Israel 1
Netherlands 1
Russia 1
Scotland 1
Serbia 1
Türkiye 1
Ukraine 1
Top-four finishes
Spain 14
France 12
Portugal 8
England 7
Germany 7
Italy 7
Czechia 5
Serbia/Serbia and Montenegro 5
Ukraine 5
Austria 3
Greece 3
Croatia 2
Netherlands 2
Republic of Ireland 2
Hungary 1
Israel 1
Norway 1
Romania 1
Russia 1
Scotland 1
Switzerland 1
Türkiye 1
Records apply only for UEFA European Under-19 Championship (from 2001/02)