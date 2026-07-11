2026 Under-19 EURO Player of the Tournament: Spain's Quim Junyent

UEFA's Technical Observer Group has selected Quim Junyent as the 2026 UEFA European Under-19 Championship Player of the Tournament.

The UEFA Technical Observer Group commented: "With a strong ability to play off both feet Junyent has displayed his technical and tactical excellence to consistently receive the ball in high pressure situations, combining with team-mates and breaking opposition lines with intelligent passes. Showcased consistent high energy to press over large distances whilst remaining calm under pressure in transitional moments."

The No8 finished the tournament with one goal – a delightful lob against Wales – and three assists, including a standout set-up for Sergio Esteban against Germany on Matchday 3.