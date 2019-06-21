Where to watch the 2019 Under-19 EURO

#U19EURO SCHEDULE



Streaming on UEFA.tv

All matches will be streamed on our UEFA.tv YouTube channel in all territories except Armenia (matches not shown on Public TV), France, Germany, Israel, Middle East/North Africa and USA. Highlights of all produced matches will also be available on UEFA.com and UEFA.tv worldwide from midnight CET.

Rights holders

Please check individual broadcaster schedules for details about which matches will be televised or streamed in your territory. All information subject to agreements being reached between UEFA and individual broadcasters.

Europe

Albania: RTSH

Andorra: see Spain

Armenia: Public TV

Austria: ORF

Belarus: BTRC

Belgium: RTBF, VRT

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Sportklub

Bulgaria: BNT

Croatia: Sportklub

Czech Republic: CT

Denmark: DR

Estonia: EER

Faroe Islands: see Denmark

Finland: YLE

France: La chaine L'Equipe

Germany: Sport1

Hungary: MTVA

Iceland: RUV

Israel: Charlton

Italy: RAI

Kosovo: RTK

Latvia: LTV

Liechtenstein: see Switzerland

Lithuania: LRT

Luxembourg: see Belgium

Malta: PBS

Montenegro: Sportklub

Netherlands: NOS

North Macedonia: Sportklub

Norway: NRK

Poland: TVP

Portugal: RTP

Republic of Ireland: RTE

Romania: TVR

Russia: Match TV

San Marino: see Italy

Serbia: Sportklub

Slovakia: RTVS

Slovenia: Sportklub

Spain: TVE

Sweden: SVT, SR

Switzerland: SRG

Turkey: TRT

UK: BBC

Ukraine: PBC

Vatican City: see Italy

Ex-Europe

China: CCTV

Latin America: ESPN Play

Middle East/North Africa: beIN Sports

USA (English language): ESPN

USA (Spanish language): Univision