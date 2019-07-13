U19 EURO: talents to track

Group A

German Kurbashyan (Armenia)

The hosts' German-born centre forward has graduated from Greuther Fürth's U19s to the reserves ths summer, a pacy player who boasts excellent dribbling skills and a powerful shot with either foot.

Ferran Torres (Spain)



A regular in Valencia’s first-team squad since January 2018, the winger played in the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League this season and scored five U19 qualifying goals.

Romário Baró (Portugal)

A speedy and skillful offensive midfielder, Baró was a key figure in Porto’s success in this season’s UEFA Youth League, scoring six goals on their way to the title.



Alesssio Riccardi helped Italy to the 2018 U17 EURO final ©UEFA.com

Alessio Riccardi (Italy)



The striker scored in last year's U17 EURO final for Italy, which they eventually lost on penalties to the Netherlands, and has been rising up the ranks at Roma, getting five goals in their run to the UEFA Youth League play-offs.

Group B

Jørgen Strand Larsen (Norway)

The Sarpsborg forward is powerful and strong, but also boasts a lot of finesse in his game; technically gifted, he scored twice in four qualifying appearances.

Luca Connell (Republic of Ireland)



Made his first-team debut for Bolton Wanderers in January and went on to make a further 11 appearances, earning his first call-up to the senior Ireland squad in June and a transfer to Celtic.

Pavel Šulc (Czech Republic)

The side’s leader and key midfielder, he picked up some valuable experience in this season’s UEFA Youth League for Viktoria Plzeň and is a regular source of goals and assists.

France's Yacine Adli also played at last season's U17 finals ©Sportsfile

Yacine Adli (France)

A veteran of the 2018 finals, the influential midfielder swapped Paris Saint-Germain – for whom he played in two UEFA Youth League campaigns – for Bordeaux in January.

This article appears in the official tournament programme: read for free now.