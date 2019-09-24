Romania, Slovakia to stage U19 EURO in 2021 and 2022

Romania and Slovakia have been chosen to host the UEFA European Under-19 Championship final tournaments of 2021 and 2022 respectively by the UEFA Executive Committee at its meeting in Ljubljana.

The Romanian Football Federation (FRF) previously hosted the U19 EURO in 2011. Romania also staged the 1998 U21 finals and Bucharest is a venue for UEFA EURO 2020, having welcomed the 2012 UEFA Europa League final.

The Slovak Football Association (SFZ) staged the 2000 U21 EURO, the U17 EURO in 2013 and the 2016 Women's U19 EURO.

Northern Ireland will host this season's U19 final tournament from 19 July to 1 August.