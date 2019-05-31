2019 #U19EURO finals draw: 10CET, Friday
The draw in Yerevan at 10CET on Friday will split the eight qualifiers into two groups of four.
The draw, at the Armenia Marriott Hotel, Yerevan from 12:00 local time (10:00CET) on 31 May, will split the eight qualifiers (the hosts plus the seven elite round winners) into two groups of four. Any restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw.
Qualified: Armenia (hosts), Czech Republic, France, Italy, Norway, Portugal (holders), Republic of Ireland, Spain
Venues
Republican Stadium (capacity: 14,527) – 4 group games, one semi-final, final
Banants Stadium (capacity: 4,860) – 4 group games, one semi-final
FFA Academy Stadium (capacity: 1,500) – 4 group games
Schedule (tbc)
Group A: 14. 17, 20 July
Group B: 15, 18, 21 July
Semi-finals: 24 July
Final: 27 July