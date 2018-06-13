Portugal-Spain UEFA European Under-19 Championship 2018/19 Final

Republican Stadium - Yerevan
Final
Portugal
0-1 -
Spain
      #PORESP

      Portugal

          Live statistics
          Corners
          5
          Dangerous attacks
          9
          Total attempts
          6
          On target
          1
          Off target
          2
          Blocked
          3
          Disciplinary
          0 Yellow cards 0 Red cards

          Spain

              Live statistics
              Corners
              2
              Dangerous attacks
              13
              Total attempts
              8
              On target
              5
              Off target
              1
              Blocked
              2
              Disciplinary
              0 Yellow cards 0 Red cards
