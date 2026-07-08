Felipe Salinas, Santiago Wanderers coach, on playing at Estadio Santiago Bernab\u00E9u: \u201CBeing able to come to Europe, to step onto Real Madrid\u2019s grounds, to play at the legendary Bernab\u00E9u, I think that\u2019s something beautiful for anyone. Stepping onto that field and playing there will be an immense joy, but they also know that we\u2019re here to compete. So, in that sense, we\u2019re very aware that this is an important final for us and that we\u2019re going to try to compete to the best of our ability.\u0022