AZ Alkmaar and Boca Juniors to play for the Under-20 Intercontinental Cup in Buenos Aires on 9 September

The Under-20 Intercontinental Cup will have a new winner on 9 September when 2023 UEFA Youth League winners AZ Alkmaar take on CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores Sub-20 winners Club Atlético Boca Juniors in the second edition in Buenos Aires.

Portugal's Benfica won the the first edition in August 2022 as substitute Luís Semedo got the only goal against Uruguayan side Peñarol in Montevideo.

2022 highlights: Peñarol 0-1 Benfica

The U20 Intercontinental Cup is part of the expansion of the cooperation between UEFA and CONMEBOL, which notably includes women's football, futsal and youth categories, the exchange of referees, technical training schemes and the Finalissima, which pits the respective winners of the women's and men's UEFA European Championship against the Copa América holders.

The venue and kick-off time will be announced soon, along with information on how fans can watch the game.