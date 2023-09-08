Boca Juniors vs AZ Alkmaar: Under-20 Intercontinental Cup 2023 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, key players

Boca Juniors meet AZ Alkmaar at Estadio Alberto J. Armando 'La Bombonera', Buenos Aires, on Saturday 9 September in the Under-20 Intercontinental Cup 2023.

At a glance When: Saturday 9 September, 21:00 CET (16:00 local time)

Where: Estadio Alberto J. Armando 'La Bombonera' in Buenos Aires, Argentina

What: Under-20 Intercontinental Cup 2023

What do you need to know?

U20 Intercontinental Cup: The trophy

One of a number of events launched as part of UEFA's co-operation with CONMEBOL,﻿ this is the second U-20 Intercontinental Cup. Last year Benfica, winners of the 2021/22 UEFA Youth League, won 1-0 against Uruguay's Peñarol, who triumphed in the 2022 Copa Libertadores Sub-20 at the famous Estádio Centenario in Montevideo in front of 40,579 fans.

This time another big crowd is set to cheer on Boca Juniors (winners of the 2023 Copa Libertadores Sub-20 in Chile in July) as they meet AZ Alkmaar, UEFA Youth League victors in Geneva in April. Both teams won those competitions for the first time this year though Boca Juniors have collected many international titles at senior level, not least a joint-record three triumphs in the old European-South American Cup.

Boca dethroned Libertadores Sub-20 holders Peñarol in the semi-finals before beating Ecuador's Independiente del Valle, who also were runners-up in 2022, with two goals from Ignacio Rodríguez.

Other players that particularly impressed in Chile were ball-playing centre-back Lautaro Di Lollo and midfielders Nahuel Génez and Mauricio Benítez (whose three finals goals included the thunderous winner against Peñarol). All three have been in senior team squads. Génez has even made a senior league debut but all will get a taste of that atmosphere in front of what is sure to be a fervent crowd at La Bombonera, perhaps even eclipsing the size of the one that passionately backed Peñarol last year.

How Boca Juniors won the 2023 Copa Libertadores Sub-20 Group stage: W1-0 vs Defensor Sporting (Coquinho), W1-0 vs Huachiapto (La Serena), D2-2 vs Palmeiras (Coquinho)

Semi-finals: W1-0 vs Peñarol (La Serena)

Final: W2-0 vs Independiente del Valle (La Serena)

AZ, though, are not easily intimidated; they showed their mettle as they won 5-0 against Hajduk Split in the UEFA Youth League final in Geneva, when almost all of the crowd of not far below 10,000 were supporting their opponents.

That competed an incredible run for only the second team to clinch the trophy via the domestic champions route, AZ having scored 12 goals without reply in their knockout defeats of Eintracht Frankfurt, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Among those who starred was forward Mexx Meerdink. Magnificent in the run to the final tournament, he missed the semi-final, having scored a winning UEFA Europa Conference League penalty for AZ against Anderlecht the previous night. He then played in the Eredivisie on the Sunday and went off injured, but the following day was in Geneva to come off the bench to score twice and take his competition tally to a joint season-leading nine.

Defender Walter Goes was also on the bench for that game against Anderlecht but was captain against Sporting CP in Geneva the next afternoon, scoring in a shoot-out success.

Other players who shone in the UEFA Youth League finals included forward Ernest Poku, winger Jayden Addai and goalkeeper Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro. Coach Jan Sierksma has since been promoted to lead Jong AZ in the Dutch second tier but will be in Buenos Aires with his old charges.

How AZ Alkmaar won the 2022/23 UEFA Youth League Domestic champions path first round: W6-1agg vs Shamrock Rovers (W5-0h, D1-1a)

Domestic champions path second round: W3-3agg, 4-3pens vs Crvena zvezda (D2-2h, D1-1a)

Play-offs: W5-0 vs Eintracht Frankfurt (h)

Round of 16: W3-0 vs Barcelona (a)

Quarter-finals: W4-0 vs Real Madrid (h)

Semi-finals: W2-2, 4-3pens vs Sporting CP (Geneva)

Final: W5-0 vs Hajduk Split (Geneva)

Is there extra time?

This one-off fixture will be played over 90 minutes. There is no extra time, so if the tie is level at the end of regulation time then it goes straight to penalties. Each team is permitted to use five of their 11 substitutes.

