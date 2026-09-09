Tickets on sale for Under-20 Intercontinental Cup: Real Madrid vs Santiago Wanderers

Football fans can watch two continental champions compete for the 2026 Under-20 Intercontinental Cup at one of the world's most iconic stadiums for as little as €15, with tickets now on sale.

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The match will see 2025/26 UEFA Youth League winners Real Madrid take on 2026 CONMEBOL Libertadores Sub-20 champions Santiago Wanderers from Chile on Saturday 19 September at 12:30 CET at the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid.

Ticket prices range from €15 to €24, offering supporters a rare opportunity to watch the youth champions of Europe and South America vie for a global title at the home of Real Madrid.

The Under-20 Intercontinental Cup has quickly established itself as one of the most prestigious fixtures in youth football and has already been staged at some of the sport's most famous venues. Previous editions have been played at Rio de Janeiro's Maracanã, Buenos Aires' La Bombonera and Montevideo's Estadio Centenario.

Last year's match between Flamengo and Barcelona attracted a competition-record crowd of 45,656 spectators to the Maracanã, a figure that could be surpassed this year at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Former Ballon d'Or winner and Real Madrid player Luís Figo knows the stadium inside out and encouraged fans to take advantage of the opportunity: “Watching a final at the Santiago Bernabéu for just €15 is an incredible opportunity for football fans. It has always been a special stadium, the stage for countless historic matches and unforgettable moments. This will be another memorable occasion, so I encourage everyone to come and enjoy the unique atmosphere of the Bernabéu."

The Under-20 Intercontinental Cup forms part of the co-operation between UEFA and CONMEBOL, bringing together the youth club champions of Europe and South America in a showcase of the game's brightest emerging talent.

Tickets are available now from €15 to €24 here.

Buy tickets now

Previous Under-20 Intercontinental Cup matches

2025: Flamengo (Brazil) 2-2 Barcelona (Spain) (6-5 pens)

Maracanã, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Attendance: 45,656

2024: Flamengo (Brazil) 2-1 Olympiacos (Greece)

Maracanã, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Attendance: 31,237

2023: Boca Juniors (Argentina) 1-1 AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) (4-1 pens)

Estadio Alberto J. Armando 'La Bombonera', Buenos Aires,

Argentina

Attendance: 37,386

2022: Peñarol (Uruguay) 0-1 Benfica (Portugal)

Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, Uruguay

Attendance: 40,579