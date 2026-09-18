Where to watch the Under-20 Intercontinental Cup: Real Madrid vs Santiago Wanderers

The 2026 Under-20 Intercontinental Cup at 12:30 CEST on Saturday between Real Madrid and Santiago Wanderers is broadcast across the world.

The match will be widely broadcast on Real Madrid TV/RM Play/Realmadrid.com and ESPN as well as UEFA.tv and local broadcasters.

Worldwide

Real Madrid TV/RM Play/Realmadrid.com (excluding Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela)

UEFA.tv (excluding Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Spain, Uruguay and Venezuela)

Fans can find their local Under-20 Intercontinental Cup broadcast partner(s) below.

TV partners

Europe

Belgium: Proximus Belgium

Greece: MagentaTV (former COSMOTE TV Greece)

Republic of Ireland: TNT Sports

United Kingdom (incl. Channel Islands, Isle of Man): TNT Sports

Rest of the World

American Samoa: Televisa Univision

Anguilla: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+

Antigua and Barbuda: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+

Argentina: ESPN/ Disney+

Aruba: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+

Bahamas: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+

Barbados: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+

Belize: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+

Bermuda: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+

Bolivia: ESPN/ Disney+

Bonaire: CPSL

British Virgin Islands: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+

Cayman Islands: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+

Chile: ESPN/ Disney+, TNT Sports/HBO Max

Colombia: ESPN/ Disney+

Costa Rica: ESPN/ Disney+

Cuba: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+

Curaçao: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+

Dominica: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+

Dominican Republic: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+

Ecuador: ESPN/ Disney+

El Salvador: ESPN/ Disney+

French Guiana: ESPN/ Disney+

Grenada: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+

Guadeloupe: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+

Guam: Televisa Univision

Guatemala: ESPN/ Disney+

Guyana: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+

Haiti: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+

Honduras: ESPN/ Disney+

Jamaica: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+

Mariana Islands: Televisa Univision

Martinique: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+

Mexico: ESPN/ Disney+

Midway Islands: Televisa Univision

Montserrat: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+

Netherlands Antilles: ESPN/ Disney+

Nicaragua: ESPN/ Disney+

Panama: ESPN/ Disney+

Paraguay: ESPN/ Disney+

Peru: ESPN/ Disney+

Puerto Rico: Televisa Univision

Saba: CPSL

Saint Barth: CPSL

Saint Christopher: CPSL

Saint Eustatius: CPSL

Saint Kitts and Nevis: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+

Saint Lucia: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+﻿

Saint Martin: CPSL

Saint Pierre and Miquelon: CPSL

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+

Sint Maarten: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+﻿

Suriname: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+

Trinidad and Tobago: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+﻿

Turks and Caicos Islands: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+

United States of America﻿: Televisa Univision

Uruguay: ESPN/ Disney+

Venezuela: ESPN/ Disney+

Virgin Islands (U.S.): Televisa Univision﻿