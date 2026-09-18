Where to watch the Under-20 Intercontinental Cup: Real Madrid vs Santiago Wanderers
Friday, September 18, 2026
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Find out where to watch Saturday's Under-20 Intercontinental Cup where you are.
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The 2026 Under-20 Intercontinental Cup at 12:30 CEST on Saturday between Real Madrid and Santiago Wanderers is broadcast across the world.
The match will be widely broadcast on Real Madrid TV/RM Play/Realmadrid.com and ESPN as well as UEFA.tv and local broadcasters.
Worldwide
Real Madrid TV/RM Play/Realmadrid.com (excluding Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela)
UEFA.tv (excluding Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Spain, Uruguay and Venezuela)
Fans can find their local Under-20 Intercontinental Cup broadcast partner(s) below.
TV partners
Europe
Belgium: Proximus Belgium
Greece: MagentaTV (former COSMOTE TV Greece)
Republic of Ireland: TNT Sports
United Kingdom (incl. Channel Islands, Isle of Man): TNT Sports
Rest of the World
American Samoa: Televisa Univision
Anguilla: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+
Antigua and Barbuda: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+
Argentina: ESPN/ Disney+
Aruba: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+
Bahamas: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+
Barbados: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+
Belize: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+
Bermuda: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+
Bolivia: ESPN/ Disney+
Bonaire: CPSL
British Virgin Islands: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+
Cayman Islands: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+
Chile: ESPN/ Disney+, TNT Sports/HBO Max
Colombia: ESPN/ Disney+
Costa Rica: ESPN/ Disney+
Cuba: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+
Curaçao: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+
Dominica: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+
Dominican Republic: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+
Ecuador: ESPN/ Disney+
El Salvador: ESPN/ Disney+
French Guiana: ESPN/ Disney+
Grenada: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+
Guadeloupe: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+
Guam: Televisa Univision
Guatemala: ESPN/ Disney+
Guyana: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+
Haiti: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+
Honduras: ESPN/ Disney+
Jamaica: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+
Mariana Islands: Televisa Univision
Martinique: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+
Mexico: ESPN/ Disney+
Midway Islands: Televisa Univision
Montserrat: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+
Netherlands Antilles: ESPN/ Disney+
Nicaragua: ESPN/ Disney+
Panama: ESPN/ Disney+
Paraguay: ESPN/ Disney+
Peru: ESPN/ Disney+
Puerto Rico: Televisa Univision
Saba: CPSL
Saint Barth: CPSL
Saint Christopher: CPSL
Saint Eustatius: CPSL
Saint Kitts and Nevis: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+
Saint Lucia: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+
Saint Martin: CPSL
Saint Pierre and Miquelon: CPSL
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+
Sint Maarten: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+
Suriname: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+
Trinidad and Tobago: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+
Turks and Caicos Islands: CPSL, ESPN/ Disney+
United States of America: Televisa Univision
Uruguay: ESPN/ Disney+
Venezuela: ESPN/ Disney+
Virgin Islands (U.S.): Televisa Univision
Live stream on UEFA.tv
Real Madrid vs Santiago Wanderers will be streamed live on UEFA.tv (not available in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Spain, Uruguay and Venezuela)