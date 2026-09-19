Real Madrid 3-1 Santiago Wanderers: Late goals delight record crowd in Under-20 Intercontinental Cup 2026

Fran Santamaria and Roberto Martín came off the bench to score in the last nine minutes as Real Madrid defeated Santiago Wanderers 3-1 to win the Under-20 Intercontinental Cup 2026 in front of a record 52,117 crowd at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, the first time this fixture had been played in Europe.

Daniel Yáñez gave Madrid the lead from a free-kick for which Alexander Dubó had been sent off in conceding. Christian Silva equalised early in the second half but Santamaria struck not long after his late introduction, after which there were two more red cards either side of Fabiano Avello saving a Yáñez penalty before substitute Roberto Martín made it 3-1.

Key moments 25' Dubó sent off for Wanderers

29' Daniel Yáñez free-kick gives Madrid lead

49' Christian Silva equalises

81' Sub Fran Santamaria strikes for Madrid

90+5' Avello saves Yáñez penalty

90+9' Roberto Martín makes it 3-1

Match in brief: Real Madrid delight record crowd

Madrid began with eight of the XI from their UEFA Youth League final win against Club Brugge in April, bringing in new signing Sergio Martínez and 17-year-old Yeremiah Ramos. They began brightly but were finding it hard to break down Wanderers, who earned their place by winning Chile's first Libertadores Sub-20 title with a victory against 2024 and 2025 Intercontinental U20 winners Flamengo and started with nine of the team that began that final.

However, the visitors lost Dubó to a straight red card for a foul on Yáñez, who promptly curled the resulting free-kick from the right straight inside the far post. Madrid kept pressing but with Sebastian Jaramillo (who also started the Libertadores final) introduced in the Wanderers defence for sacrificed winger Ignacio Flores, the Chilean side were able to keep it to 1-0 at half-time.

Real Madrid - Santiago Wanderers: As it happened

The second half began with Madrid still on the offensive but four minutes in Wanderers were level, 2026 Copa Libertadores Sub-20 Player of the Tournament and top scorer Christian Silva dispossessing Mario Rivas and shooting past Javi Navarro.

Yáñez had a shot blocked and Jesús Fortea put the follow-up wide as Madrid sought to restore their lead. Visiting keeper Avello did excellently to stop a ﻿Yeremiah header from close range; Wanderers scrambled the ball away, broke and Silva tested Navarro.

Although Madrid were doing most the attacking, Wanderers were creating chances and Navarro dived to deny Victor Vargas. But with ten minutes to go Madrid introduced summer signing Santamaria, who scored on his UEFA Youth League debut 11 days ago, and almost immediately he made it 2-1 as he swept in Fortea's centre.

With three minutes left Wanderers were reduced to nine men when Valenzuela received his second yellow card. In added time Santamaria was fouled in the box but Avello saved from Yáñez.

However after Wanderers lost Nicolás Carvacho to a red card, Roberto Martín did make it 3-1 with the last touch of the game after being set up by Fortea.

Fran Santamaria celebrates making it 2-1 to Real Madrid UEFA via Getty Images

Juan Díaz, match reporter

This Madrid team have completed their clean sweep of trophies for the season by winning their first U20 Intercontinental Cup. Daniel Yáñez was outstanding as his side became the first Spanish team to win this trophy and the second European club to claim the title after Benfica in 2022.

Reaction

Álvaro López, Real Madrid coach: "We wanted to avoid penalties at all costs, and since we had an extra player, we were considering playing with two forwards, and I think it was time to take a little risk to go for the win. In the end, that's part of Real Madrid's DNA, to go for the win until the very end, and luckily, it worked out.

"For many of them, this marks the end of their youth careers, but they're ending it by making history. They've won the Youth League, the cup for their age group in Spain, and now the Intercontinental Cup. For many of them, this is the beginning of something truly wonderful. We have a historic generation, and we have to make the most of it."

Fran Santamaría, Real Madrid goalscorer: "I feel so proud. To win, and to do it in front of so many people, is just crazy, absolutely crazy.

"Making history is incredible, especially with all the people who have come here to watch us, and we have to thank them so much."

Joan Martínez, Real Madrid defender: "The whole team is important – all the players – and both [in the UEFA Youth League final in] Lausanne and here, we achieved what we set out to do. It's the positive atmosphere within the whole team – sticking together through thick and thin – [that proved decisive]."

Felipe Salinas, Santiago Wanderers coach: "We tried to compete – I think we did very well until the 80th minute. There was a lot of excitement when we managed to equalise, but unfortunately, it wasn't enough. But the experience – being here, visiting the facilities we went to, playing in Europe, playing at the Bernabéu in front of that huge crowd – that will be something unforgettable for me and for my players as well."

Benajmín Adasme, Santiago Wanderers defender: "We came here with one goal: to bring the trophy home. We didn't manage it, but I'm very proud of my team-mates for the journey we've taken together since we were very young.

"We've formed a wonderful family both on and off the field, so I'm proud of that, and it's no small achievement to take home the runners-up medal from the U20 Intercontinental Cup."

Line-ups

Real Madrid: Javi Navarro; Jesús Fortea, Joan Martínez, Mario Rivas (Liberto Navascues 61), Diego Aguado (Alvaro Lezcano 46); Sergio Martínez (Roberto Martín 61), Jorge Cestero (Fran Santamaria 80), Carlos Díez (Diego Villalba 75); Daniel Yáñez, Yeremiah Ramos, Alexis Ciria

Santiago Wanderers: Avello; A Silva (Lagos 78), Valenzuela, Adasme, Dubó; Avendaño (Carvacho 78), Villarroel, Ponce; Flores (Jaramillo 32), C Silva (San Martín 65), V Vargas (S Vargas 78)