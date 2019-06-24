Meet the U21 EURO semi-finalists: France, Germany, Romania, Spain

Previous U21 best: winners (1988)

Coach: Sylvain Ripoll

Best runners-up: W2 D1 L0 F3 A1

England 1-2 France

France 1-0 Croatia

France 0-0 Romania

Top scorer: Jonathan Ikoné, Moussa Dembélé (1)

Most recent starting XI: Bernardoni; Amian, Konaté, Upamecano, Sarr; Ntcham, Tousart, Guendouzi, Thuram; Mateta, Ikoné

Did you know? France finished 12 points clear at the top of their qualifying group, a bigger cushion than any other nation.

"When the coach took charge, he tried to understand why we hadn't qualified for so many years. He also tried to look into what we could improve. I think we could say he started from scratch, with a new generation and new players. He created a good atmosphere within the squad; we all feel good."

Lucas Tousart, France captain

Previous U21 best: winners x2 (2009, 2017)

Coach: Stefan Kuntz

Group B winners: W2 D1 L0 F10 A3

Germany 3-1 Denmark

Germany 6-1 Serbia

Austria 1-1 Germany

Top scorer: Luca Waldschmidt (5)

Most recent starting XI: Nübel; Klostermann, Tah, Baumgartl, Henrichs; M. Eggestein, Dahoud; Öztunali, Neuhaus, Richter; Waldschmidt

Did you know? Kuntz was a member of Germany's EURO '96-winning side, scoring the equaliser against hosts England in the semi-finals and converting his penalty in the subsequent shoot-out. Kuntz's U21s also beat England on penalties in the last four of the 2017 tournament en route to lifting the trophy.

"We have a group of lads who will be playing their final games with us and I hope that we have a successful conclusion to their two years here."

Stefan Kuntz, Germany coach

Previous U21 best: quarter-finals (1998)

Coach: Mirel Rădoi

Group C winners: W2 D1 L0 F8 A3

Romania 4-1 Croatia

England 2-4 Romania

France 0-0 Romania

Top scorer: Florinel Coman, Ianis Hagi, George Puşcaş (2)

Romania celebrate their qualification with their fans ©Sportsfile

Most recent starting XI: Radu; Manea, Nedelcearu, Rus, Boboc; Nedelcu, Cicâldău; Olaru, Hagi, Coman; Puşcaş

Did you know? Romania had the joint best defensive record during qualifying with just four goals conceded in ten matches.

"Our team game is very good and, as I've always said, we are a force to be reckoned with in attack. We have very fast players with good technique."

Ianis Hagi, Romania midfielder

Previous U21 best: winners x4 (1986, 1998, 2011, 2013)

Coach: Luis de la Fuente

Group A winners: W2 D0 L1 F8 A4

Italy 3-1 Spain

Spain 2-1 Belgium

Spain 5-0 Poland

Top scorer: Dani Ceballos, Pablo Fornals (2)

Most recent starting XI: Sivera; Aguirregabiria, Unai Nuñez, Jorge Meré, Aarón Martín; Fabián Ruiz, Marc Roca; Dani Olmo, Ceballos, Fornals; Oyarzabal

Did you know? Spain have reached three of the last four U21 EURO finals, losing to Germany in the 2017 decider having lifted the trophy in 2011 and 2013. They failed to qualify in 2015.

"I've always said that the Spanish U21 team is very important. Plus, with the Olympics on the horizon, it is even more important. We know it's the last stepping stone to the senior team."

Jesús Vallejo, Spain captain