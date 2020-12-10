Under-21 EURO final tournament draw: Spain vs Italy, Germany vs Netherlands
Thursday 10 December 2020
Fellow five-time champions Spain and Italy will meet in the 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship group stage after the final tournament draw was made in Nyon.
2021 U21 EURO final tournament draw
Group A: Hungary, Germany, Romania, Netherlands
Group B: Slovenia, Spain, Czech Republic, Italy
Group C: Russia, Iceland, France, Denmark
Group D: Portugal, Croatia, England, SwitzerlandMeet the finalists
The 2021 finals, co-hosted by Hungary and Slovenia, have a unique format and schedule, with the group stage taking place from 24 to 31 March and then a separate eight-team knockout phase between 31 May and 6 June. The match schedule will be confirmed shortly, with Groups A and C played in Hungary and Groups B and D in Slovenia.
What were the pots?
Pot 1
Spain (holders)
Germany
France
England
Pot 2
Italy
Denmark
Portugal
Netherlands
Pot 3
Romania
Croatia
Czech Republic
Russia
Pot 4
Switzerland
Iceland
Slovenia (hosts)
Hungary (hosts)
Key dates
Groups A & B: 24/27/30 March
Groups C & D: 25/28/31 March
Quarter-finals: 31 May
Semi-finals: 3 June
Final: 6 June
Draw facts
- Spain won their fifth title in 2019, equalling Italy's record.
- Germany, England and the Netherlands are aiming for their third titles (the Soviet Union also won the tournament twice).
- France and Czech Republic are also past champions.
- England are making their eighth straight finals appearance, two more than any other nation has managed since a final tournament was introduced in 1994.
- Italy will compete for the 13th time out of the 15 final tournaments since 1994; prior to that date they had never failed to reach the quarter-finals.
- Romania got to the semi-finals in 2019, the first time they had qualified since 1998.
- Slovenia are making their debut in a U21 finals while Hungary last took part in 1996.