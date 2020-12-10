Under-21 EURO final tournament draw: Spain vs Italy, Germany vs Netherlands

Fellow five-time champions Spain and Italy will meet in the 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship group stage after the final tournament draw was made in Nyon.

2021 U21 EURO final tournament draw

2021 Under-21 EUROs: Meet the teams

Group A: Hungary, Germany, Romania, Netherlands

Group B: Slovenia, Spain, Czech Republic, Italy

Group C: Russia, Iceland, France, Denmark

Group D: Portugal, Croatia, England, Switzerland



The 2021 finals, co-hosted by Hungary and Slovenia, have a unique format and schedule, with the group stage taking place from 24 to 31 March and then a separate eight-team knockout phase between 31 May and 6 June. The match schedule will be confirmed shortly, with Groups A and C played in Hungary and Groups B and D in Slovenia.

What were the pots?

Pot 1

Spain (holders)

Germany

France

England

Pot 2

Italy

Denmark

Portugal

Netherlands

Pot 3

Romania

Croatia

Czech Republic

Russia

2021 Under-21 EURO: The host cities

Pot 4

Switzerland

Iceland

Slovenia (hosts)

Hungary (hosts)

Key dates

Groups A & B: 24/27/30 March

Groups C & D: 25/28/31 March

Quarter-finals: 31 May

Semi-finals: 3 June

Final: 6 June

Draw facts