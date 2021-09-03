2023 Under-21 EURO qualifying guide

Qualifying for the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship in Georgia and Romania is in progress with the groups running until June 2022 followed by play-offs that September.

In all 53 teams compete for 14 places alongside co-hosts Georgia and Romania in June/July 2023. Some teams began their campaigns earlier this year but the first full set of games began on Thursday with Germany, who claimed the 2021 title in June, among those launching their bids.

Qualifying fixtures/results

Standings

The groups run until 14 June 2022.

The nine group winners and the best runner-up (not counting results against sixth-placed teams) will qualify directly for the final tournament, joining Georgia and Romania.

The other eight runners-up will play off for the remaining four finals berths in September 2022.

Germany will hope to defend their title in Georgia and Romania after winning the first 16-team final tournament in Hungary and Slovenia in 2021.

England are aiming to qualify for their ninth straight final tournament.

Italy hope to add to their record of qualifying 13 times since a final tournament was introduced in 1994; they have a joint-record five titles with Spain.

Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzeoginva, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Estonia, the Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, San Marino and Wales are hoping to join Georgia in appearing in their first final tournament (though Albania and Bulgaria did reach the old pre-1994 eight-team two-legged knockout phase).

Top five goals: 2021 U21 EURO

Group A: Croatia, Austria, Norway, Finland, Azerbaijan, Estonia

Croatia beat Azerbaijan 2-0 on Thursday to follow Austria beating Estonia 2-0 in June. On Friday, Norway beat Austria 3-1 and Finland prevailed 3-0 in Estonia.

Group B: Germany (holders), Poland, Israel, Hungary, Latvia, San Marino

Germany began their title defence on Thursday with a 6-0 win in San Marino while Israel prevailed 2-1 in Hungary. Poland won Friday's gane 2-0 in Latvia.

Group C: Spain, Russia, Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Lithuania, Malta

Spain lost their grip on the title in June but have started qualifying well with a 4-1 defeat of Russia while also in Friday's openers, Malta beat Northern Ireland 4-1 and Slovakia overcame Lithuania 3-1.

Group D: Portugal, Greece, Iceland, Belarus, Cyprus, Liechtenstein

Greece and Cyprus drew the opener 0-0 in March and both have since won in Liechtenstein. Iceland opened with a 2-1 win in Belarus. The 2021 runners-up Portugal start against Belarus on Monday.

Group E: Netherlands, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Wales, Moldova, Gibraltar

Wales and Moldova drew 0-0 in June. Then on Friday, Bulgaria won 2-0 in Moldova and Switzerland beat Gibraltar 4-0. The Netherlands open aainst Moldova on Tuesday.

Italy won their first game against Luxembourg Getty Images

Group F: Italy, Sweden, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Luxembourg

Sweden have six points from two games after Friday's 3-1 win in Montenegro, who are two behind having played a match more. Both Italy and the Republic of Ireland opened with wins on Friday, beating Luxembourg and Bosnia & Herzegovina respectively.

Group G: England, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Albania, Kosovo, Andorra

The Czech Republic beat Slovenia 1-0 on Thursday. Before that Albania and Kosovo had both defeated Andorra in June. England start against Kosovo on Tuesday.

Group H: France, Serbia, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Faroe Islands, Armenia

France started on Thursday with a 3-0 win against Montenegro and on Friday, Ukraine won 1-0 in Serbia. In the other games played to date, the Faroe Islands and Armenia both secured 2-0 home victories against each other.

2021 U21 EURO Skills Showcase

Group I: Denmark, Belgium, Turkey, Scotland, Kazakhstan

Belgium won 3-1 in Kazakhstan in June to open the group and then prevailed 3-0 in Turkey on Friday. Scotland and Denmark both begin on Tuesday.

25–29 March 2021

4–8 June 2021

2–7 September 2021

7–12 October 2021

11–16 November 2021

24–29 March 2022

2–14 June 2022

