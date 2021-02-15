2023 Under-21 EURO qualifying guide
Monday 15 February 2021
Qualifying for the 2023 final tournament starts on 25 March: see the groups on the road to Georgia and Romania.
Qualifying for the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship in Georgia and Romania starts on 25 March, with the groups running until June 2022 and followed by play-offs that September.
In all, 53 teams will compete for 14 places alongside co-hosts Georgia and Romania in June/July 2023.
- Qualifying fixtures
- The groups will be played between 25 March 2021 and 14 June 2022.
- The nine group winners and the best runner-up (not counting results against sixth-placed teams) will qualify directly for the final tournament, joining Georgia and Romania.
- The other eight runners-up will play off for the remaining four finals berths in September 2022.
Qualifying groups
Group A: Croatia*, Austria, Norway, Finland, Azerbaijan, Estonia
Group B: Germany*, Poland, Israel, Hungary*, Latvia, San Marino
Group C: Spain*, Russia*, Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Lithuania, Malta
Group D: Portugal*, Greece, Iceland*, Belarus, Cyprus, Liechtenstein
Group E: Netherlands*, Switzerland*, Bulgaria, Wales, Moldova, Gibraltar
Group F: Italy*, Sweden, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Luxembourg
Group G: England*, Czech Republic*, Slovenia*, Albania, Kosovo, Andorra
Group H: France*, Serbia, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Faroe Islands, Armenia
Group I: Denmark*, Belgium, Turkey, Scotland, Kazakhstan
*Competing at 2021 Under-21 final tournament in Hungary and Slovenia, alongside Romania
- England are aiming to qualify for their ninth straight final tournament.
- Italy hope to add to their record of qualifying 13 times since a final tournament was introduced in 1994.
- Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegoginva, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, San Marino and Wales will attempt to join Georgia in appearing in their first final tournament (though Albania and Bulgaria did reach the old pre-1994 eight-team two-legged knockout phase).
Qualifying group stage fixture dates
25-29 March 2021
4-8 June 2021
2-7 September 2021
7-12 October 2021
11-16 November 2021
24-29 March 2022
2-14 June 2022