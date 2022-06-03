2023 Under-21 EURO qualifying latest: Germany, Spain, Belgium in finals

Qualifying for the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship in Georgia and Romania is into its final fortnight, with holders Germany, Belgium and Spain﻿ through so far to join the co-hosts next summer.

In all, 53 teams are competing for 14 places alongside Georgia and Romania. Alongside the confirmed group winners, several other nations are certain of at least a September play-off by finishing in the top two.

Qualifying summary Qualified: Belgium, Georgia (hosts), Germany (holders), Romania (hosts), Spain Confirmed in top two of group: Czech Republic, England, France, Netherlands, Portugal, Switzerland, Ukraine Confirmed runners-up in group: Slovakia

The groups run until 14 June.

The nine group winners and the best runner-up (not counting results against sixth-placed teams) will qualify directly for the final tournament, joining Georgia and Romania.

The other eight runners-up will play off for the remaining four finals berths in September.

Play-off draw: 21 June, 13:00 CET, Nyon

Finals draw: 18 October, 18:00 CET, Bucharest

Germany's qualifying success means they will defend their title in Georgia and Romania after winning the first 16-team final tournament in Hungary and Slovenia in 2021.

England are aiming to qualify for their ninth straight final tournament.

Italy hope to add to their record of qualifying 13 times since a final tournament was introduced in 1994; they have won a joint-record five titles with Spain.

Republic of Ireland remain in contention to emulate Georgia in taking part in a debut final tournament.

Group A: Croatia, Norway, Finland, Austria, Azerbaijan, Estonia

Croatia were heading for the finals on Friday when 2-1 up in Norway at the 90-minute mark. However, Norway scored twice in added time to win 3-2 and are now within a point of Croatia, with two games left to the leaders' one. Finland also staged a late comeback to win 3-2 in Austria and go third, two points behind Norway. Austria have the same number of points as Finland but no games left.

Group B: Germany (holders, qualified), Poland, Israel, Hungary, Latvia, San Marino

Youssoufa Moukoko scored as Germany beat Hungary to qualify Getty Images

Holders Germany sealed qualification on Friday as they defeated Hungary 4-0. On Thursday, Poland moved into second as they beat San Marino 5-0 while Israel lost 1-0 in Latvia to fall two points behind in third. However, Israel will still finish second when the group ends on Tuesday if they beat San Marino and Poland do not defeat Germany.

Group C: Spain (qualified), Slovakia (runners-up), Malta, Lithuania, Northern Ireland

Spain are safely through Sportsfile

*Russia excluded

Spain were confirmed in the finals prior to the June fixtures, which they began with a 6-0 win in Northern Ireland on Friday, when Slovakia – in their last fixture – sealed second place with a 3-1 victory against Malta.

Group D: Portugal, Greece, Iceland, Belarus, Cyprus, Liechtenstein

Portugal have clinched a top-two finish, leading Greece by two points with a game in hand. Belarus began the June action by beating Cyprus 2-0 on Wednesday to keep their hopes alive, five points behind Greece with two games left. Iceland moved level with Belarus on Friday by beating Liechtenstein 9-0. However, Greece can make certain of a top-two finish with a point against Cyprus on Monday.

Group E: Netherlands, Switzerland, Moldova, Bulgaria, Wales, Gibraltar

The Netherlands lead Switzerland by a point ANP/AFP via Getty Images

The Netherlands won 3-0 in Moldova on Friday to make sure of a top-two finish alongside Switzerland and take the group lead by a point with two games to go (as well as having a head-to-head advantage over the Swiss). Switzerland next host Bulgaria on Saturday, with the Netherlands facing Gibraltar on Tuesday.

Group F: Sweden, Italy, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Luxembourg

Sweden moved level on points with Italy on Thursday as they beat Luxembourg 3-0. However, Italy have three games left to Sweden's one. Ireland won 3-0 against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday to go to within one point of the leading pair, themselves having two fixtures left. Italy play Luxembourg on Monday before taking on both Sweden and Ireland.

Group G: England, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Albania, Kosovo, Andorra

England are unbeaten in Group G The FA via Getty Images

England won 2-1 in the Czech Republic on Friday to emulate their hosts in making sure of a top-two finish. The leading pair are now level on points, but England have three games left to the Czechs' one, and a head-to-head advantage.

Group H: France, Ukraine, Serbia, Faroe Islands, North Macedonia, Armenia

France were already confirmed in the top two and now so are Ukraine after Les Bleuets beat Serbia 2-0 on Thursday. Ukraine returned to action on Wednesday with a 4-0 defeat of the Faroe Islands and trail France by six points, though they have three games left to the leaders' two. Ukraine play North Macedonia on Sunday and France visit Armenia the following evening before the top two meet next Thursday.

Group I: Belgium (qualified), Denmark, Turkey, Scotland, Kazakhstan

Belgium may have lost the last perfect record in qualifying with a 1-1 draw away to Denmark in March, but the result confirmed them as group winners and booked their finals place in Georgia and Romania with two games to spare. Denmark needed to win to stay in contention to finish first but remain strongly placed in second, three points ahead of Turkey having played a game fewer.

