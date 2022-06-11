2023 Under-21 EURO qualifying latest: France, Netherlands, England, Germany, Portugal, Spain, Belgium in finals

Qualifying for the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship in Georgia and Romania is nearing completion, with holders Germany, France, the Netherlands, England, Portugal, Belgium and Spain﻿ through so far to join the co-hosts next summer.

In all, there were 14 finals places available alongside Georgia and Romania. In addition to the already-confirmed group winners, several other nations are certain of at least a September play-off by finishing in the top two. Two more group winners and the best runners-up, who will qualify automatically, will be decided on Tuesday, along with the identity of three of the eight play-off contenders.

Qualifying summary Qualified for final tournament: Belgium, England, France, Georgia (hosts), Germany (holders), Netherlands, Portugal, Romania (hosts), Spain Confirmed in top two of group, cannot finish as best runner-up: Croatia, Italy, Norway, Republic of Ireland Confirmed in group second place, could qualify automatically as best runner-up: Denmark, Switzerland Confirmed in play-offs: Czech Republic, Iceland, Israel, Slovakia, Ukraine

Qualifying fixtures/results

Standings

The nine group winners and the best runner-up (not counting results against sixth-placed teams) will qualify directly for the final tournament, joining Georgia and Romania.

The other eight runners-up will play off for the remaining four finals berths in September.

Play-off draw: 21 June, 13:00 CET, Nyon

Finals draw: 18 October, 18:00 CET, Bucharest

Germany's qualifying success means they will defend their title in Georgia and Romania after winning the first 16-team final tournament in Hungary and Slovenia in 2021.

England have qualified for their ninth straight final tournament.

Italy hope to add to their record of qualifying 13 times since a final tournament was introduced in 1994; they have won a joint-record five titles with Spain.

Republic of Ireland remain in contention to emulate Georgia in taking part in a debut final tournament. Ireland have at least reached the play-offs for the first time.

Group A

Croatia, Norway, Finland, Austria, Azerbaijan, Estonia

Croatia, who looked set to qualify when 2-1 up in Norway at the 90-minute mark only to lose 3-2, eventually clinched a top-two finish on Wednesday in their final game with a 4-0 win in Estonia. Norway followed suit on Friday by securing a 2-0 victory in Finland that ended the home team's chances. Croatia are a point ahead of Norway, who have an identical head-to-head record and inferior goal difference, so Leif Gunnar Smerud's side must beat Azerbaijan on Tuesday to snatch automatic qualification and leave the current group leaders in the play-offs.

Group B (complete)

Youssoufa Moukoko scored as Germany qualified Getty Images

Germany (holders, qualified), Israel (play-offs), Hungary, Latvia, San Marino

Holders Germany sealed qualification on Friday as they defeated Hungary 4-0. Israel clinched second place and a play-off berth as the group ended on Tuesday, beating San Marino 2-0 to overtake Poland, who lost 2-1 at home to Germany (having been the only team to take points off the group winners with a 4-0 away win in November).

Group C (complete)

Spain (qualified), Slovakia (play-offs), Northern Ireland, Lithuania, Malta

*Russia excluded

Spain were confirmed in the finals prior to the June fixtures and beat Northern Ireland and Malta to end with eight wins out of eight. Slovakia sealed second place with a 3-1 victory against Malta and will go into the play-offs.

Group D (complete)

Portugal (qualified), Iceland (play-offs), Greece, Belarus, Cyprus, Liechtenstein

Portugal were confirmed in the finals on Monday when the only side that could still catch them, Greece, lost 3-0 in Cyprus. Iceland then closed to within two points of second by beating Belarus 3-1 on Wednesday, and on Saturday snatched a play-off berth as they beat Cyprus 5-0 and Greece lost 2-1 in Portugal to miss out. Gonçalo Ramos scored for Portugal to end on a qualifying-leading 12 goals.

Group E

The Netherlands have won Group E ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Netherlands (qualified), Switzerland (runners-up), Moldova, Bulgaria, Wales, Gibraltar

The Netherlands were confirmed as group winners on Wednesday as Switzerland were held 1-1 by Moldova in their last game, and the Dutch finished three points clear by beating Wales 1-0 on Saturday. Switzerland could finish as best runners-up but can still be pipped by Denmark in Group I.

Group F

Italy, Republic of Ireland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Luxembourg

Italy missed the chance to qualify on Thursday with a 1-1 draw in Sweden but the result ended their hosts' hopes and confirmed both the Azzurini and Ireland in the top two. That pair meet for first place in Ascoli on Tuesday, with Italy only needing a draw as they are two points ahead.

Group G

England are unbeaten in Group G and confirmed in first place The FA via Getty Images

England (qualified), Czech Republic (play-offs), Slovenia, Kosovo Albania, Andorra

England won 2-1 in the Czech Republic to emulate their hosts in making sure of a top-two finish and then defeated Albania 3-0 on Tuesday to seal their ninth straight qualification. The Czech Republic cannot now finish as best runners-up so will go into the play-offs regardless of Monday's result against Andorra.

Group H

France (qualified), Ukraine (play-offs), Serbia, Faroe Islands, North Macedonia, Armenia

Ukraine trailed 1-0 and 3-1 in their group decider with France in Istanbul on Thursday but the eventual 3-3 result was not enough to stop Les Bleuets, who won the reverse game 5-0, being confirmed as group winners. Ukraine will go into the play-offs as they are behind Switzerland on goal difference in the best runners-up reckoning, for which their last game in Armenia on Sunday will not count.

Group I

Belgium (qualified), Denmark (runners-up), Türkiye, Scotland, Kazakhstan

Belgium may have lost their perfect record in qualifying with a 1-1 draw away to Denmark in March, but the result confirmed them as group winners and booked their finals place. Denmark drew 1-1 with Scotland on Friday to make sure of second place. To pip Switzerland as best runners-up and avoid the play-offs, Denmark must beat Türkiye by four goals or more on Tuesday (or by a three-goal margin, other than 3-0 or 4-1).

