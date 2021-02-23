Concussion substitutes at U21 finals

The UEFA Executive Committee has approved the introduction of a concussion substitution trial for the 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship finals in Hungary and Slovenia.

Each team may use one “concussion substitute” per match, regardless of the number of substitutes already used, in accordance with Protocol A as outlined by IFAB.

Concussion substitutions are counted on top of the number of the normal substitution opportunities and it is irrelevant whether, at the time of the concussion substitution, all other substitutions have already been made or not by the team. However, a 'concussion substitute' cannot be a player who has previously been substituted.

The group stage will run from 24 to 31 March with the knockout phase from 31 May to 6 June.