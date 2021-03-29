Preview: Under-21 EURO group deciders

The UEFA European Under-21 Championship groups end on Tuesday and Wednesday and all eight quarter-final slots remain up for grabs.

Fifteen of the 16 contenders retain hope of booking returns to Hungary and Slovenia for the knockout stage beginning on 31 May. Only group leaders Germany, Spain, Denmark and Portugal know for sure that a draw is enough whereas the likes of the Netherlands and England know matters are not entirely in their own hands.

Tuesday

Group A

Germany (4pts) go through if they avoid defeat against Romania or if the Netherlands fail to beat Hungary. They are confirmed as group winners with victory or any draw other than 0-0 or 1-1, if they draw with any score and the Netherlands don't beat Hungary, or if they draw 1-1 and the Netherlands win by a 1 or 2-goal margin. If it ends 1-1 and Netherlands win 3-0, Germany and Netherlands are split for first place on disciplinary ranking then coefficient.

(4pts) go through if they avoid defeat against Romania or if the Netherlands fail to beat Hungary. They are confirmed as group winners with victory or any draw other than 0-0 or 1-1, if they draw with any score and the Netherlands don't beat Hungary, or if they draw 1-1 and the Netherlands win by a 1 or 2-goal margin. If it ends 1-1 and Netherlands win 3-0, Germany and Netherlands are split for first place on disciplinary ranking then coefficient. Romania (4pts) go through (as group winners) if they win. Romania also go through (in second place) with any draw other than 0-0 or 1-1, or if the Netherlands do not beat Slovenia. If Romania draw 1-1 and the Netherlands win 1-0, they will be split on disciplinary ranking then coefficient.

(4pts) go through (as group winners) if they win. Romania also go through (in second place) with any draw other than 0-0 or 1-1, or if the Netherlands do not beat Slovenia. If Romania draw 1-1 and the Netherlands win 1-0, they will be split on disciplinary ranking then coefficient. Netherlands (2pts) go through if they beat Hungary and the other game in a victory for either side or 0-0. The Netherlands also go through if they win by any score other than 1-0 and the other game ends 1-1. If they win 1-0 and the other game ends 1-1, Netherlands and Romania will be split on disciplinary ranking then coefficient. The Netherlands win the group only if they win by three goals or more and the other game ends 0-0 or 1-1 (though if it ends 1-1 and the Netherlands win 3-0 they and Germany are split for first place on disciplinary ranking then coefficient).

(2pts) go through if they beat Hungary and the other game in a victory for either side or 0-0. The Netherlands also go through if they win by any score other than 1-0 and the other game ends 1-1. If they win 1-0 and the other game ends 1-1, Netherlands and Romania will be split on disciplinary ranking then coefficient. The Netherlands win the group only if they win by three goals or more and the other game ends 0-0 or 1-1 (though if it ends 1-1 and the Netherlands win 3-0 they and Germany are split for first place on disciplinary ranking then coefficient). Hungary (0pts) are eliminated.

Netherlands vs Hungary (Székesfehérvár, 18:00 CET)

The Netherlands, having taken the lead but then been pegged back to a 1-1 draw in both of their Group A matches so far, know that victory is a must against the eliminated co-hosts. Erwin van de Looi’s side will be wary of Hungary’s ability to dig deep when the chips are down, however. Zoltán Gera’s team scored first against Romania and almost held out for a draw with ten men – they will want to bow out of the tournament on a high.

Highlights: Germany 1-1 Netherlands

Germany vs Romania (Budapest, 18:00 CET)

The Hungarian capital stages a repeat of the 2019 semi-final, in which Germany prevailed 4-2. The stakes are similarly high this time around: Germany qualify if they avoid defeat, while Romania are guaranteed a last-eight spot with victory. Stefan Kuntz’s side, who rescued a late draw against the Dutch on Saturday, boast the tournament’s two top scorers, Bote Baku and Lukas Nmecha (both two goals), the latter saying: “The plan is always to win – we’re going to prepare for Romania and try to win."

Group B

Spain (4pts) will go through if they avoid defeat against the Czech Republic, or if Italy fail to beat Slovenia. Spain would win the group with victory, and also with a draw unless Italy won by three goals or more (if Spain and Italy end level on goal difference and goals scored, it goes to disciplinary ranking then coefficient).

(4pts) will go through if they avoid defeat against the Czech Republic, or if Italy fail to beat Slovenia. Spain would win the group with victory, and also with a draw unless Italy won by three goals or more (if Spain and Italy end level on goal difference and goals scored, it goes to disciplinary ranking then coefficient). Czech Republic (2pts) will go through if they beat Spain. They also go through if both games are drawn but they score the same number of goals as Italy (if both games are drawn and Italy score one more goal than the Czech Republic they will be split on disciplinary ranking then coefficient). If both the Czechs and Italy win, they will be split for first place on overall goal difference, then goals scored, then disciplinary then coefficient.

(2pts) will go through if they beat Spain. They also go through if both games are drawn but they score the same number of goals as Italy (if both games are drawn and Italy score one more goal than the Czech Republic they will be split on disciplinary ranking then coefficient). If both the Czechs and Italy win, they will be split for first place on overall goal difference, then goals scored, then disciplinary then coefficient. Italy (2pts) will go through if they beat Slovenia. They also go through if they draw and the Czech Republic do not win, or if both games are drawn but Italy score two more goals than the Czech Republic (if both games are drawn and Italy score one more goal than the Czech Republic they will be split on disciplinary ranking then coefficient).

(2pts) will go through if they beat Slovenia. They also go through if they draw and the Czech Republic do not win, or if both games are drawn but Italy score two more goals than the Czech Republic (if both games are drawn and Italy score one more goal than the Czech Republic they will be split on disciplinary ranking then coefficient). Slovenia (1pt) will go through if they beat Italy and the Czech Republic do not beat Spain.

Spain vs Czech Republic (Celje, 21:00 CET)

The reigning champions require a point to be certain of reaching the quarter-finals; win and they will secure Group B's top spot. Brahim Díaz could return after a foot problem meant he missed the 0-0 draw with Italy. Adam Karabec had a groin injury that limited his involvement against Slovenia, but he may start as Karel Krejčí's Czechs seek to progress too.

Highlights: Slovenia 1-1 Czech Republic

Italy vs Slovenia (Maribor, 21:00 CET)

Italy kept matters in their own hands with Saturday's draw against Spain but take on the co-hosts without suspended Enrico del Prato, Nicolò Rovella, Gianluca Scamacca and Sandro Tomali. Slovenia may have let a lead slip against Czech Republic but defender Žan Zeletel pointed out: "It's important that we're still in contention. Now we have to raise our heads."

Wednesday

Group C

Denmark (6pts) go through if they avoid defeat by two goals or more against Russia or if France do not beat Iceland. Denmark finish as group winners if they avoid defeat.

(6pts) go through if they avoid defeat by two goals or more against Russia or if France do not beat Iceland. Denmark finish as group winners if they avoid defeat. France (3pts) go through if they beat Iceland, or if both games are drawn. France also go through if they lose by a one-goal margin other than 1-0 or 2-1 and Russia also lose. France finish as group winners if they beat Iceland and Russia beat Denmark by a margin of one or two goals.

(3pts) go through if they beat Iceland, or if both games are drawn. France also go through if they lose by a one-goal margin other than 1-0 or 2-1 and Russia also lose. France finish as group winners if they beat Iceland and Russia beat Denmark by a margin of one or two goals. Russia (3pts) go through (as group winners) if they beat Denmark by two goals or more, or with any win if France do not beat Iceland. Russia also go through (as runners-up) if they draw and France lose, or if Russia lose and France lose 1-0, 2-1, or by a margin of two or three goals.

(3pts) go through (as group winners) if they beat Denmark by two goals or more, or with any win if France do not beat Iceland. Russia also go through (as runners-up) if they draw and France lose, or if Russia lose and France lose 1-0, 2-1, or by a margin of two or three goals. Iceland (0pts) go through if they beat France by four goals or more, and Russia lose.

Iceland vs France (Győr, 18:00 CET)

France collected their first win of the finals against Russia on Sunday, Odsonne Édouard and Jonathan Ikoné scoring from the spot, while Iceland were beaten by Denmark. The 2019 semi-finalists therefore have matters in their own hands, unlike Iceland. “It’s a final – Iceland aren’t out and we’re not through," said France defender Jules Koundé, impressive at the weekend. "We just absolutely have to win."

Denmark vs Russia (Szombathely, 18:00 CET)

Denmark have kept clean sheets against France and Iceland, and a similar achievement versus Russia will ensure they return to Hungary in late May. For their part, Russia's chances may hinge on the outcome of the group's other match. A two-goal victory will see them through however, albeit even a defeat might not scupper their hopes. It’s complicated.

Group D

Portugal (6pts) go through if they avoid defeat by Switzerland, or if Croatia do not beat England. Portugal also go through if they lose by a one-goal margin other than 1-0 or 2-1 regardless of the other result. Portugal finish as group winners if they avoid defeat.

(6pts) go through if they avoid defeat by Switzerland, or if Croatia do not beat England. Portugal also go through if they lose by a one-goal margin other than 1-0 or 2-1 regardless of the other result. Portugal finish as group winners if they avoid defeat. Croatia (3pts) go through if they beat England unless Switzerland beat Portugal by a one-goal margin other than 1-0 or 2-1. Croatia also go through if both games are drawn, or if they lose by a one-goal margin and Switzerland also lose. Croatia win the group if they beat England and Switzerland beat Portugal 1-0.

(3pts) go through if they beat England unless Switzerland beat Portugal by a one-goal margin other than 1-0 or 2-1. Croatia also go through if both games are drawn, or if they lose by a one-goal margin and Switzerland also lose. Croatia win the group if they beat England and Switzerland beat Portugal 1-0. Switzerland (3pts) go through if they beat Portugal (and would win the group too unless they win 1-0 and Croatia also win). Switzerland also go through (as group runners-up) if they draw and Croatia lose.

(3pts) go through if they beat Portugal (and would win the group too unless they win 1-0 and Croatia also win). Switzerland also go through (as group runners-up) if they draw and Croatia lose. England (0pts) go through if they beat Croatia by two goals or more and Switzerland lose.

Croatia vs England (Koper-Capodistria, 18:00 CET)

Croatia nearly surrendered a three-goal advantage against Switzerland but clinched a first-ever U21 finals win and are in a strong position. Not so England, whose manager Aidy Boothroyd admitted after the loss to Portugal: "Considering the amount of goals we scored leading up to this [tournament], it was a real strength. To not have a shot or a real threat is something we need to rectify for the next game."

Highlights: Croatia 3-2 Switzerland

Switzerland vs Portugal (Ljubljana, 18:00 CET)

With a 100% record so far, Portugal need a point to guarantee progress, but coach Rui Jorge is only focused on performance levels: "Regardless of the result we need, our idea will be to demonstrate the quality of our players and a cohesive team." Opposite number Mauro Lustrinelli could shake up his front line after noting Switzerland had been "punished for failing to convert chances" in the defeat by Croatia.