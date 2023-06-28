UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA European Under-21 Championship
Selected for you
Live
28/06/2023
Top Scorers: Smith Rowe, Imeri, Ruiz, Ndoye, Barcola
Five players lead the way at the top of the Under-21 EURO finals charts.
Live
28/06/2023
Meet the quarter-finalists
We introduce the eight teams still in the running for glory in Batumi on 8 July.
Live
28/06/2023
Under-21 EURO records
All the team and player records from the Under-21 EURO and its predecessor U23 event.
