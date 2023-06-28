2023 Under-21 EURO: Meet the quarter-finalists

The UEFA European Under-21 Championship has reached its knockout stage after the top two in each group reached the quarter-finals to be played on Saturday and Sunday in Georgia and Romania.

All the matches

We introduce the contenders still in the running to lift the trophy in Batumi on 8 July, including a guaranteed first-time semi-finalist in either Georgia or Israel.

U21 EURO knockout bracket Quarter-finals Saturday 1 July

Georgia vs Israel (18:00, Paichadze Stadium, Tbilisi)

Spain vs Switzerland (21:00, Giulești Stadium, Bucharest) Sunday 2 July

England vs Portugal (18:00, Shengelia Arena, Kutaisi)

France vs Ukraine (21:00, Cluj Arena, Cluj-Napoca) Semi-finals Wednesday 5 July

SF1: Georgia / Israel vs England / Portugal (18:00, Batumi Arena, Batumi)

SF2: Spain / Switzerland vs France / Ukraine (21:00, Steaua Stadium, Bucharest) Final Saturday 8 July

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (18:00, Batumi Arena, Batumi)

All kick-off times CET. Romania is one hour ahead of CET. Georgia is two hours ahead.

Georgia vs Israel

Qualified automatically as hosts

Finals Group A winners: W2-0 vs Portugal, D2-2 vs Belgium, D1-1 vs Netherlands

Finals scorers: Zuriko Davitashvili 1, Giorgi Gagua 1, Giorgi Guliashvili 1, Saba Sazonov 1, Heorhii Tsitaishvili 1

U21 EURO best: First final tournament

U21 EURO knockout record: N/A

Did you know?

This is only the third Georgia football team to make a major knockout phase after the U17 EURO semis in 2012 and last eight in 2002 (although Georgia did reach the UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 quarter-finals). They are the first hosts to get past the group stage since Sweden in 2009, and first finals debutants to do so since Ukraine in 2006.

Qualifying Group B runners-up: P10 W6 D1 L3 F19 A10

Play-offs: W1-1agg, 3-1pens vs Republic of Ireland (D1-1a, D0-0h)

Finals Group C runners-up: D1-1 vs Germany, L0-2 vs England, W1-0 vs Czechia

Finals scorers: Omri Gandelman 1, Dor Turgeman 1

U21 EURO best: Group stage (2007, 2013)

U21 EURO knockout record: N/A

Did you know?

The only previous times Israel have got past the group stage of any UEFA final tournaments were the U16 EUROs of 1996, 1997 and 1999, and the 2022 U19 EURO, where they were runners-up with a squad containing several of the current U21 selection.

Previous finals meetings

None

Spain vs Switzerland

Qualifying Group C winners: P8 W8 D0 L0 F37 A5

Finals Group B winners: W3-0 vs Romania, W1-0 vs Croatia, D2-2 vs Ukraine

Finals scorers: Abel Ruiz 2, Álex Baena 1, Sergio Gómez 1, Juan Miranda 1, own goal 1

U21 EURO best: Winners x 5 (1986, 1998, 2011, 2013, 2019)

U21 EURO knockout record: W11 L2

2021: QF W2-1aet vs Croatia, SF L0-1 vs Portugal

2019: SF W4-1 vs France, F W2-1 vs Germany

2017: SF W3-1 vs Italy, F L0-1 vs Germany

2013: SF W3-0 vs Norway, F W4-2 vs Italy

2011: SF W3-1aet vs Belarus, F W2-0 vs Switzerland

1998: QF W1-0 vs Russia, SF W1-0aet vs Norway, F W1-0 vs Greece

Did you know?

The goal that booked progress, by Abel Ruiz 20 seconds into their win against Croatia, was the fastest in finals history and came in Spain's 250th U21 EURO game, including qualifying.

Qualifying Group E runners-up, best runners-up: P10 W7 D2 L1 F22 A6

Finals Group D runners-up: W2-1 vs Norway, L2-3 vs Italy, L1-4 vs France

Finals scorers: Kastriot Imeri 2, Dan Ndoye 2, Zeki Amdouni 1

U21 EURO best: Runners-up (2011)

U21 EURO knockout record: W1 L2

2011: SF W1-0aet vs Czechia, F L0-2 vs Spain

2002: SF L0-2 vs France

Did you know?

In 2021, Switzerland also ended up in a three-way head-to-head goals scored group tie for second place on three points, but finished one goal behind Croatia. They made it through on this occasion, having scored one goal more than Italy.

Previous finals meetings:

2011 final: Spain 2-0 Switzerland

England vs Portugal

Qualifying Group G winners: P10 W8 D1 L1 F26 A7

Finals Group C winners: W2-0 vs Czechia, W2-0 vs Israel, W2-0 vs Germany

Finals scorers: Emile Smith Rowe 2, Cameron Archer 1, Harvey Elliott 1, Anthony Gordon 1, Jacob Ramsey 1

U21 EURO best: Winners x 2 (1982, 1984)

U21 EURO knockout record: W1 L3

2017: SF L2-2aet/3-4pens vs Germany

2009: SF W3-3aet/5-4pens vs Sweden, L0-4 vs Germany

2007: SF L1-1aet/12-13pens vs Netherlands

Did you know?

England have appeared in every finals tournament since the switch to odd-numbered years in 2007 (nine in total), but they are only in the knockout stage for the second time in their last seven appearances. This is the first time they have ever won three games in the same U21 EURO final tournament.

Qualifying Group D winners: P10 W9 D1 L0 F41 A3

Finals Group A runners-up: L0-2 vs Georgia, D1-1 vs Netherlands, W2-1 vs Belgium

Finals scorers: André Almeida 1, Tiago Dantas 1, João Neves 1

U21 EURO best: Runners-up (1994, 2015, 2021)

U21 EURO knockout record: W3 L3

2021: QF W5-3aet vs Italy, SF W1-0 vs Spain, F L0-1 vs Germany

2015: SF W5-0 vs Germany, F L0-0aet/3-4pens vs Sweden

2004: SF L1-3 vs Italy

Did you know?

Portugal made it through their group without the services of both qualifying top scorer Gonçalo Ramos and 2021 Player of the Tournament Fábio Vieira.

Previous finals meetings

2021 group stage: England 0-2 Portugal

2015 group stage: England 0-1 Portugal

2002 group stage: England 1-3 Portugal

France vs Ukraine

Qualifying Group H winners: P10 W8 D2 L0 F31 A5

Finals Group D winners: W2-1 vs Italy, W1-0 vs Norway, vs W4-1 Switzerland

Finals scorers: Bradley Barcola 2, Maxence Caqueret 1, Rayan Cherki 1, Amine Gouiri 1, Arnaud Kalimuendo 1, Michael Olise 1

U21 EURO best: Winners (1988)

U21 EURO knockout record: W1 L4

2021: QF L1-2 vs Netherlands

2019: SF L1-4 vs Spain

2006: SF L2-3aet vs Netherlands

2002: SF W2-0 vs Switzerland; F L0-0aet/1-3pens vs Czechia

Did you know?

France have not gone out in the group stage in their five qualifications since that round was introduced.

Qualifying Group H runners-up: P10 W7 D2 L1 F20 A11

Play-offs: W5-3agg vs Slovakia (L2-3a, W3-0h)

Finals Group B runners-up: W2-0 vs Croatia, W1-0 vs Romania, D2-2 vs Spain

Finals scorers: Olexiy Kashchuk 1, Danylo Sikan 1, Georgiy Sudakov 1, Bohdan Viunnyk 1, own goal 1

U21 EURO best: Runners-up (2006)

U21 EURO knockout record: W1 L1

2006: SF W0-0aet/5-4pens vs Serbia and Montenegro, F L0-3 vs Netherlands

Did you know?

Kashchuk and Sikan were both in the Ukraine squad that won the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2019.

Previous finals meetings:

None

Knockout records since introduction of eight-team final tournament in 1998, previous finals meetings include all two-legged quarter-final/semi-final/final ties from pre-1996 formats.