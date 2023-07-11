2023 Under-21 EURO top ten goals: Kalimuendo tops expert selection
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
UEFA's Technical Observer panel has selected their top ten goals of the 2023 U21 EURO finals.
The top ten goals of the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship finals have been selected by UEFA's Technical Observer panel, with Arnaud Kalimuendo's brilliant improvised finish for France against Italy on Matchday 1 earning top billing.
Sergio Gómez took second spot for his pinpoint effort in Spain's semi-final victory over Ukraine, while Zuriko Davitashvili's superb solo goal for co-hosts Georgia against the Netherlands on Matchday 3 came third.
2023 U21 EURO Goal of the Season
1 Arnaud Kalimuendo (France 2-1 Italy) – Matchday 1, 22/06/23
2 Sergio Gómez (Spain 5-1 Ukraine) – Semi-finals, 05/07/2023
3 Zuriko Davitashvili (Netherlands 1-1 Georgia) – Matchday 3, 27/06/2023
4 Kastriot Imeri (Switzerland 2-3 Italy) – Matchday 2, 25/06/23
5 Emile Smith Rowe (England 2-0 Israel) – Matchday 2, 25/06/23
6 João Neves (Portugal 2-1 Belgium) – Matchday 3, 27/06/23
7 Cole Palmer (Israel 0-3 England) – Semi-finals, 05/07/2023
8 Emil Ceïde (Norway 1-2 Switzerland) – Matchday 1, 22/06/23
9 Georgiy Sudakov (France 1-3 Ukraine) – Quarter-finals, 02/07/2023
10 Artem Bondarenko (France 1-3 Ukraine) – Quarter-finals, 02/07/2023