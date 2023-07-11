2023 Under-21 EURO top ten goals: Kalimuendo tops expert selection

The top ten goals of the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship finals have been selected by UEFA's Technical Observer panel, with Arnaud Kalimuendo's brilliant improvised finish for France against Italy on Matchday 1 earning top billing.

Sergio Gómez took second spot for his pinpoint effort in Spain's semi-final victory over Ukraine, while Zuriko Davitashvili's superb solo goal for co-hosts Georgia against the Netherlands on Matchday 3 came third.

2023 U21 EURO Goal of the Season

1 Arnaud Kalimuendo (France 2-1 Italy) – Matchday 1, 22/06/23

2 Sergio Gómez (Spain 5-1 Ukraine) – Semi-finals, 05/07/2023

3 Zuriko Davitashvili (Netherlands 1-1 Georgia) – Matchday 3, 27/06/2023

4 Kastriot Imeri (Switzerland 2-3 Italy) – Matchday 2, 25/06/23

5 Emile Smith Rowe (England 2-0 Israel) – Matchday 2, 25/06/23

6 João Neves (Portugal 2-1 Belgium) – Matchday 3, 27/06/23

7 Cole Palmer (Israel 0-3 England) – Semi-finals, 05/07/2023

8 Emil Ceïde (Norway 1-2 Switzerland) – Matchday 1, 22/06/23

9 Georgiy Sudakov (France 1-3 Ukraine) – Quarter-finals, 02/07/2023

10 Artem Bondarenko (France 1-3 Ukraine) – Quarter-finals, 02/07/2023