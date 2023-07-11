2023 Under-21 EURO Team of the Tournament
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Champions England and runners-up Spain provide the entire UEFA Technical Observer panel's XI between them.
The UEFA Technical Observer panel have confirmed their Team of the Tournament for the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship in Georgia and Romania.
Champions England provide six of the team, including overall Player of the Tournament Anthony Gordon, with the other five from runners-up Spain.
Goalkeeper: James Trafford (England)
Defender: Juan Miranda (Spain)
Defender: Levi Colwill (England)
Defender: Taylor Harwood-Bellis (England)
Defender: James Garner (England)
Midfielder: Rodri (Spain)
Midfielder: Antonio Blanco (Spain)
Midfielder: Curtis Jones (England)
Midfielder: Sergio Gómez (Spain)
Forward: Abel Ruiz (Spain)
Forward: Anthony Gordon (England)*
*Player of the Tournament
The analysis and insights of the UEFA Technical Observer panel will form the basis of a Technical Report from the tournament, which will be available later this year on uefatechnicalreports.com.
Previous Team/Squad of the Tournament selections
2021 (squad)
Goalkeepers: Andrei Vlad (Romania), Marco Carnesecchi (Italy), Diogo Costa (Portugal)
Defenders: David Raum (Germany), Diogo Queirós (Portugal), Nico Schlotterbeck (Germany), Mads Bech Sørensen (Denmark), Perr Schuurs (Netherlands), Victor Nelsson (Denmark). Ridle Baku (Germany), Jorge Cuenca (Spain)
Midfielders: Fábio Vieira* (Portugal), Dani de Wit (Netherlands), Gonzalo Villar (Spain), Vitinha (Portugal), Niklas Dorsch (Germany), Denis Makarov (Russia), Arne Maier (Germany)
Forwards: Luka Ivanušec (Croatia), Lukas Nmecha (Germany), Jacob Bruun Larsen (Denmark), Dany Mota (Portugal), Javi Puado (Spain)
2019 (team)
Alexander Nübel (Germany); Lukas Klostermann (Germany), Jonathan Tah (Germany), Jesús Vallejo (Spain), Benjamin Henrichs (Germany); Fabián Ruiz* (Spain), Mahmoud Dahoud (Germany); Dani Olmo (Spain), Luca Waldschmidt (Germany), Dani Ceballos (Spain); George Puşcaş (Romania)
2017 (team)
Julian Pollersbeck (Germany); Milan Škriniar (Slovakia), Jeremy Toljan (Germany), Niklas Stark (Germany), Yannick Gerhardt (Germany); Maximilian Arnold (Germany), Dani Ceballos* (Spain), Max Meyer (Germany), Saúl Ñíguez (Spain); Marco Asensio (Spain), Federico Bernardeschi (Italy)
2015 (team)
José Sá (Portugal); Victor Lindelöf (Sweden), Filip Helander (Sweden), Jannik Vestergaard (Denmark), Raphaël Guerreiro (Portugal); William Carvalho (Portugal), Oscar Lewicki (Sweden); Nathan Redmond (England), Bernardo Silva (Portugal), Ivan Cavaleiro (Portugal); Kevin Volland (Germany)
2013 (squad)
Goalkeepers: Francesco Bardi (Italy), David de Gea (Spain), Ørjan Nyland (Norway)
Defenders: Marc Bartra (Spain), Luca Caldirola (Italy), Iñigo Martínez (Spain), Bruno Martins Indi (Netherlands), Martín Montoya (Spain), Alberto Moreno (Spain), Stefan Strandberg (Norway)
Midfielders: Alan Dzagoev (Russia), Lewis Holtby (Germany), Asier Illarramendi (Spain), Isco (Spain), Koke (Spain), Adam Maher (Netherlands), Thiago Alcántara (Spain), Marco Verratti (Italy)
Forwards: Fabio Borini (Italy), Luuk De Jong (Netherlands), Álvaro Morata (Spain), Rodrigo Moreno (Spain), Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands)
2011 (squad)
Goalkeepers: David de Gea (Spain), Yann Sommer (Switzerland), Tomáš Vaclík (Czechia)
Defenders: Nicolai Boilesen (Denmark), Ondřej Čelůstka (Czechia), Dídac Vila (Spain), Timm Klose (Switzerland), Yaroslav Rakitskiy (Ukraine), Jonathan Rossini (Switzerland), Chris Smalling (England), Kyle Walker (England)
Midfielders: Christian Eriksen (Denmark), Marcel Gecov (Czechia), Ander Herrera (Spain), Javi Martínez (Spain), Mikhail Sivakov (Belarus), Thiago Alcántara (Spain)
Forwards: Adrián López (Spain), Juan Mata (Spain), Admir Mehmedi (Switzerland), Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland), Kolbeinn Sigthórsson (Iceland), Daniel Sturridge (England)
*Player of the Tournament (introduced in 2017)