2025 Under-21 EURO in Slovakia: Tournament information, ticketing, volunteering
Monday, October 21, 2024
Article summary
Slovakia will stage the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship from 11 to 28 June.
Article top media content
Article body
Slovakia will host the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship from 11 to 28 June. The draw is in Bratislava on 3 December.
The appointment of the Slovak Football Association (SFZ) was made by the UEFA Executive Committee in January 2023. The matches will be played in eight venues in eight different cities across the country.
Qualified for finals so far
Denmark, England (holders), France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia (hosts), Slovenia, Spain, Ukraine
The 2025 finals will be the third since the expansion to 16 teams, following the 2021 edition in Hungary and Slovenia, and the 2023 tournament in Georgia and Romania.
Hosts Slovakia are joined in the finals by the 12 teams that came through the qualifying group stage that ended on 15 October, and the three winners of the play-offs on 15 and 19 November.
Slovakia previously hosted the 2000 U21 finals, the first to feature a group stage. It was also the venue for the 2013 U17 EURO, 2016 Women's U19 EURO and 2022 U19 EURO.
Ticket sales
Prices start at €12 for group stage games (€6 for under-15s), €16 for quarter-final and semi-final matches (€8 for under-15s) and €20 for the final (€10 for under-15s).
Sales timeline
22 October: Pre-sales for registered users begin
29 October: General sales begin
3 December (TBC): Fixture schedule set after draw
4 December (TBC): General sales with full fixtures begin
Volunteering
Volunteers can register through a registration form on the championship website under21.futbalsfz.sk.
Successful applicants can choose from among plenty of positions – from assisting particular teams, to helping organise matches, aiding broadcasters or helping organise varied programmes in the fan zones located near the eight stadiums.
How does U21 EURO work?
The 16 teams will be drawn into four groups of four for the final tournament, with the winners and runners-up in each section reaching the quarter-finals. There will be a standard knockout format from there with extra time and penalties if needed.
What are the U21 EURO stadiums?
National Football Stadium, Bratislava (3 x Group A matches, semi-final, final)
Anton Malatinský Stadium, Trnava (3 x Group A matches, quarter-final)
DAC Aréna, Dunajská Streda (3 x Group B matches, quarter-final)
FC Nitra Stadium, Nitra (3 x Group B matches)
Sihoť Stadium, Trenčín (3 x Group C matches)
MŠK Žilina Stadium, Žilina (3 x Group C matches, quarter-final)
Košice Football Arena, Košice (3 x Group D matches, semi-final)
Tatran Arena, Prešov (3 x Group D matches, quarter-final)
What are the U21 EURO qualifying match dates?
Group stage
20–28 March 2023
12–20 June 2023
4–12 September 2023
9–17 October 2023
13–21 November 2023
18–26 March 2024
2–10 September 2024
7–15 October 2024
Play-offs
15 & 19 November 2024
U21 EURO final tournament hosts
16 teams
2025: Slovakia
2023: Georgia & Romania
2021: Hungary & Slovenia
12 teams
2019: Italy
2017: Poland
8 teams
2015: Czechia
2013: Israel
2011: Denmark
2009: Sweden
2007: Netherlands
2006: Portugal
2004: Germany
2002: Switzerland
2000: Slovakia
1998: Romania*
4 teams
1996: Spain*
1994: France*
*Straight knockout
Prior to 1994, the quarter-finals onwards were played over two legs on a home-and-away basis.
U21 EURO: Past finals
UEFA European Under-21 Championship
16-team final tournaments
2023: England 1-0 Spain
2021: Germany 1-0 Portugal
12-team final tournaments
2019: Spain 2-1 Germany
2017: Germany 1-0 Spain
Eight-team final tournaments (including group stage)
2015: Sweden 0-0aet, 4-3pens Portugal
2013: Spain 4-2 Italy
2011: Spain 2-0 Switzerland
2009: Germany 4-0 England
2007: Netherlands 4-1 Serbia
2006: Netherlands 3-0 Ukraine
2004: Italy 4-0 Serbia and Montenegro
2002: Czechia 0-0aet, 3-1pens France
2000: Italy 2-1 Czechia
Eight-team final tournaments (knockout)
1998: Spain 1-0 Greece
Four-team final tournaments (knockout)
1996: Italy 1-1aet, 4-2pens Spain
1994: Italy 1-0aet Portugal
Two-legged final
1992: Italy 2-1agg Sweden
1990: Soviet Union 7-3agg Yugoslavia
1988: France 3-0agg Greece
1986: Spain 3-3agg, 3-0pens Italy
1984: England 3-0agg Spain
1982: England 5-4agg West Germany
1980: Soviet Union 1-0agg East Germany
1978: Yugoslavia 5-4agg East Germany
UEFA European Under-23 Championship
Two-legged final
1976: Soviet Union 3-2agg Hungary
1974: Hungary 6-3agg East Germany
1972: Czechoslovakia 5-3agg Soviet Union