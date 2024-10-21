2025 Under-21 EURO in Slovakia: Tournament information, ticketing, volunteering

Slovakia will host the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship from 11 to 28 June. The draw is in Bratislava on 3 December.

The appointment of the Slovak Football Association (SFZ) was made by the UEFA Executive Committee in January 2023. The matches will be played in eight venues in eight different cities across the country.

Qualified for finals so far Denmark, England (holders), France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia (hosts), Slovenia, Spain, Ukraine

How the qualifying groups ended

The 2025 finals will be the third since the expansion to 16 teams, following the 2021 edition in Hungary and Slovenia, and the 2023 tournament in Georgia and Romania.

Hosts Slovakia are joined in the finals by the 12 teams that came through the qualifying group stage that ended on 15 October, and the three winners of the play-offs on 15 and 19 November.

Slovakia previously hosted the 2000 U21 finals, the first to feature a group stage. It was also the venue for the 2013 U17 EURO, 2016 Women's U19 EURO and 2022 U19 EURO.

Provisional fixture schedule

Ticket sales

Prices start at €12 for group stage games (€6 for under-15s), €16 for quarter-final and semi-final matches (€8 for under-15s) and €20 for the final (€10 for under-15s).

Sales timeline

22 October: Pre-sales for registered users begin

29 October: General sales begin

3 December (TBC): Fixture schedule set after draw

4 December (TBC): General sales with full fixtures begin

Register for tickets

Volunteering

Volunteers can register through a registration form on the championship website under21.futbalsfz.sk.

Successful applicants can choose from among plenty of positions – from assisting particular teams, to helping organise matches, aiding broadcasters or helping organise varied programmes in the fan zones located near the eight stadiums.

How does U21 EURO work?

The 16 teams will be drawn into four groups of four for the final tournament, with the winners and runners-up in each section reaching the quarter-finals. There will be a standard knockout format from there with extra time and penalties if needed.

What are the U21 EURO stadiums?

National Football Stadium, Bratislava (3 x Group A matches, semi-final, final)

Anton Malatinský Stadium, Trnava (3 x Group A matches, quarter-final)

DAC Aréna, Dunajská Streda (3 x Group B matches, quarter-final)

FC Nitra Stadium, Nitra (3 x Group B matches)

Sihoť Stadium, Trenčín (3 x Group C matches)

MŠK Žilina Stadium, Žilina (3 x Group C matches, quarter-final)

Košice Football Arena, Košice (3 x Group D matches, semi-final)

Tatran Arena, Prešov (3 x Group D matches, quarter-final)

What are the U21 EURO qualifying match dates?

Group stage

20–28 March 2023

12–20 June 2023

4–12 September 2023

9–17 October 2023

13–21 November 2023

18–26 March 2024

2–10 September 2024

7–15 October 2024

Play-offs

15 & 19 November 2024

2023 Under-21 EURO top ten goals

U21 EURO final tournament hosts

16 teams

2025: Slovakia

2023: Georgia & Romania

2021: Hungary & Slovenia

12 teams

2019: Italy

2017: Poland

8 teams

2015: Czechia

2013: Israel

2011: Denmark

2009: Sweden

2007: Netherlands

2006: Portugal

2004: Germany

2002: Switzerland

2000: Slovakia

1998: Romania*

4 teams

1996: Spain*

1994: France*

*Straight knockout

Prior to 1994, the quarter-finals onwards were played over two legs on a home-and-away basis.

