2025 Under-21 EURO in Slovakia: Tournament information

Slovakia will host the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship from 11 to 28 June. The draw is in Bratislava on 3 December.

The appointment of the Slovak Football Association (SFZ) was made by the UEFA Executive Committee in January 2023. The matches will be played in eight venues in eight different cities across the country.

Qualifying latest

The 2025 finals will be the third since the expansion to 16 teams, following the 2021 edition in Hungary and Slovenia, and the 2023 tournament in Georgia and Romania.

Hosts Slovakia will be joined in the finals by 15 teams emerging from qualifying running until late 2024.

Slovakia previously hosted the 2000 U21 finals, the first to feature a group stage. It was also the venue for the 2013 U17 EURO, 2016 Women's U19 EURO and 2022 U19 EURO,

How does U21 EURO work?

The 16 teams will be drawn into four groups of four for the final tournament, with the winners and runners-up in each section reaching the quarter-finals. There will be a standard knockout format from there with extra time and penalties if needed.

What are the proposed U21 EURO stadiums?

National Football Stadium, Bratislava

Anton Malatinský Stadium, Trnava

DAC Aréna, Dunajská Streda

FC Nitra Stadium, Nitra

Sihoť Stadium, Trenčín

MŠK Žilina Stadium, Žilina

Košice Football Arena, Košice

Tatran Arena, Prešov

Group stage

20–28 March 2023

12–20 June 2023

4–12 September 2023

9–17 October 2023

13–21 November 2023

18–26 March 2024

2–10 September 2024

7–15 October 2024

Play-offs

11–19 November 2024 (draw 17 October 2024)

U21 EURO final tournament hosts

16 teams

2025: Slovakia

2023: Georgia & Romania

2021: Hungary & Slovenia

12 teams

2019: Italy

2017: Poland

8 teams

2015: Czechia

2013: Israel

2011: Denmark

2009: Sweden

2007: Netherlands

2006: Portugal

2004: Germany

2002: Switzerland

2000: Slovakia

1998: Romania*

4 teams

1996: Spain*

1994: France*

*Straight knockout

Prior to 1994, the quarter-finals onwards were played over two legs on a home-and-away basis.