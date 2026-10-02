2025-27 Under 21 EURO qualifying latest: Croatia, England, Norway, Portugal reach finals

The last set of 2025–27 UEFA European Under 21 Championship qualifying group stage games are running until Tuesday 6 October, followed by November's play-offs ahead of the final tournament from 16 June to 3 July in Albania and Serbia.

So far, Croatia, holders England, Norway and Portugal have qualified to join the two co-hosts in the finals. Czechia and Türkiye, meanwhile, are confirmed in November's play-offs (drawn at 11:00 CET on Friday 9 October) as they will finish second in their groups but cannot qualify directly as the best runner-up.

How U21 EURO qualifying works

The nine group winners and the runners-up with the best record (not counting results against sixth-placed teams) qualify directly for the final tournament to join co-hosts Albania and Serbia. The eight other runners-up contest play-offs to determine the four remaining finalists.

State of play Confirmed in final tournament: Albania (co-hosts), Croatia, England (holders), Norway, Portugal, Serbia (co-hosts) Confirmed in play-offs: Czechia, Türkiye Confirmed in top two in group, can still qualify directly: Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Poland, Spain

Qualifying scores

Group A: Spain, Finland, Romania, Kosovo, Cyprus, San Marino

Finland denied Spain the chance to qualify last Friday with a 2-1 victory and then won 2-0 in Romania on Wednesday to ensure a top-two finish. Spain, also now certain to finish at least second, briefly fell behind Finland but moved back two points ahead with Thursday's 13-0 win in San Marino, Carlos Espí scoring a competition record-equalling five. It all now goes to Tuesday when Spain host Romania and Finland visit Kosovo.

Group B: Portugal (qualified for final tournament), Czechia (play-offs), Scotland, Bulgaria, Azerbaijan, Gibraltar

Portugal sealed their finals spot with a game to go thanks to a 4-0 defeat of Gibraltar on Wednesday. Czechia will go into the play-offs after beating Bulgaria 1-0 to end their opponents' chances and also those of Scotland, despite a 5-2 win against Azerbaijan.

Group C: France, Switzerland, Iceland, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Estonia

Unbeaten France won 2-0 in Estonia on Tuesday to go three points clear of Switzerland, with a game in hand. Switzerland lost 5-1 in Iceland, who are now within two points of second place, though the Faroe Islands' hopes of also staying in contention were ended by Wednesday's 1-0 home loss to Luxembourg. France will look to qualify when they play their extra fixture on Saturday against Luxembourg and then host Switzerland to conclude next Tuesday, when Iceland visit the Faroe Islands.

Group D: England (qualified for final tournament), Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, Andorra, Moldova, Kazakhstan

England, aiming to win a third straight title, have qualified for an unprecedented 11th edition in a row after Friday's 0-0 draw against Slovakia, who remain in third behind the Republic of Ireland on head-to-head record. In this window, Ireland have crucially won 2-0 in Slovakia and beaten Kazakhstan 4-3 in a thriller to go second and will reach the play-offs if they beat England next Tuesday. Otherwise, Slovakia will be able to overtake them depending on their result in Andorra.

Group E: Poland, Italy, Montenegro, Sweden, North Macedonia, Armenia

Poland boast the sole perfect record, with nine wins out of nine after defeating Sweden 3-0 on Wednesday. Italy, who lost 2-1 to the leaders in a dramatic late comeback last November, stayed in contention for first place as they won 1-0 in Armenia on Thursday with a goal deep in added time by Alphadjo Cisse (the Azzurrini having hit the woodwork multiple times and had a penalty saved). That sets up a straight group decider in Pescara on Monday which the home side must win by two goals to finish first.

Group F: Germany, Greece, Northern Ireland, Georgia, Latvia, Malta

Germany and Greece were both confirmed in the top two with wins last Saturday. And with a game each to go Germany continue to lead on head-to-head goal difference, their 4-1 away win against Malta on Wednesday followed by Greece beating Latvia 4-2 on Thursday. On Tuesday first place is decided as Germany welcome Georgia and Greece visit Northern Ireland.

Germany secured a crucial 2-0 win in Greece in March to take the head-to-head advantage having lost their home encounter 3-2 Getty Images

Group G: Norway (qualified for final tournament), Israel, Netherlands, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia

Norway qualified on Tuesday when they won 6-1 against Bosnia and Herzegovina, coming from behind with four goals in the last 13 minutes. Israel are second, after a 3-2 win in Slovenia. The Netherlands then won 4-2 in Slovenia on Friday to move within a point of Israel and two ahead of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Israel can clinch a play-off spot if they win in Norway on Tuesday but if they do not, Netherlands or Bosnia and Herzegovina have a chance to finish second if either win their own encounter in Doetinchem.

Group H: Croatia (qualified for final tournament), Türkiye (play-offs), Ukraine, Hungary, Lithuania

Croatia qualified for the fourth time in five editions after last Saturday's 3-1 win against Hungary, courtesy of an Adriano Jagušić hat-trick. On the same day, Türkiye – the only side that could still have caught Croatia – spurned a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw against Ukraine. However, that result meant Türkiye clinched second place ahead of Ukraine and will take part in the play-offs with a chance to reach the finals for the first time since 2000. Ukraine did at least finish their campaign with a 1-0 defeat of Croatia on Friday.

Group I: Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Wales, Belarus

Belgium won 1-0 against Wales on Tuesday to move clear at the top. Denmark are two points behind after Friday's 1-1 draw in Austria. Denmark must beat Belgium on Tuesday to pip them to automatic qualification. Austria, three points behind Denmark, visit Wales.

Belgium's Arthur Piedfort celebrates their win against Austria BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Team guide

England retained the title in 2025 to claim their fourth triumph, one short of the record jointly held by Italy and Spain.

Germany were runners-up in 2025, while France and the Netherlands were beaten in the semi-finals and Denmark, Italy, Portugal and Spain all reached the last eight. Finland, Czechia, Georgia, Poland, Romania, hosts Slovakia, Slovenia and Ukraine also took part in the final tournament.

A number of teams involved in qualifying began with hopes of joining co-hosts Albania in making a first final tournament appearance since the end of the old two-legged format in 1994: Andorra, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, San Marino and Wales.

England's road to Under 21 glory: Every goal

U21 EURO qualifying dates

Qualifying group stage

▪ 5-10 June 2025

▪ 4-9 September 2025

▪ 9-14 October 2025

▪ 13-18 November 2025

▪ 26-31 March 2026

▪ 24 September-6 October 2026

Play-offs

▪ 9-17 November 2026 (draw 11:00 CET, 9 October)