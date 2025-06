Under-21 EURO: All the results

The 16-team 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship kicked off on 11 June and ran until 28 June in Slovakia.

The group stage ended on 18 June, with the quarter-finals played on 21 and 22 June. The semi-finals both took place on 25 June, three days before the final in Bratislava.

Full match schedule

Knockout phase

Saturday 28 June

England 3-2 Germany (aet)

Wednesday 25 June

SF1: England 2-1 Netherlands (Bratislava)

SF2: Germany 3-0 France (Košice)

Highlights: Germany 3-0 France

Saturday 21 June

QF1: Spain 1-3 England (Trnava)

QF2: Portugal 0-1 Netherlands (Žilina)

Highlights: Spain 1-3 England

Group stage

Wednesday 11 June

Group A: Slovakia 2-3 Spain (Bratislava)

Group A: Italy 1-0 Romania (Trnava)

Group C: Portugal 0-0 France (Trenčín)

Group C: Poland 1-2 Georgia (Žilina)

Highlights: Slovakia 2-3 Spain

Thursday 12 June

Group B: Czechia 1-3 England (Dunajská Streda)

Group B: Germany 3-0 Slovenia (Nitra)

Group D: Ukraine 2-3 Denmark (Prešov)

Group D: Finland 2-2 Netherlands (Košice)

Highlights: Ukraine 2-3 Denmark

Saturday 14 June

Group A: Spain 2-1 Romania (Bratislava)

Group A: Slovakia 0-1 Italy (Trnava)

Group C: Portugal 5-0 Poland (Trenčín)

Group C: France 3-2 Georgia (Žilina)

Sunday 15 June

Group B: England 0-0 Slovenia (Nitra)

Group B: Czechia 2-4 Germany (Dunajská Streda)

Group D: Finland 0-2 Ukraine (Košice)

Group D: Netherlands 1-2 Denmark (Prešov)

U21 EURO: England vs Germany classic goals

Tuesday 17 June

Group A: Romania 1-2 Slovakia (Bratislava)

Group A: Spain 1-1 Italy (Trnava)

Group C: Georgia 0-4 Portugal (Trenčín)

Group C: France 4-1 Poland (Žilina)

Highlights: Georgia 0-4 Portugal

Wednesday 18 June

Group B: Slovenia 0-2 Czechia (Dunajská Streda)

Group B: England 1-2 Germany (Nitra)

Group D: Denmark 2-2 Finland (Košice)

Group D: Netherlands 2-0 Ukraine (Prešov)