2025-27 Under 21 EURO qualifying latest: Croatia in finals

The last set of 2025-27 UEFA European Under 21 Championship qualifying group stage games are running until 6 October, followed by November's play-offs ahead of the final tournament from 16 June to 3 July in Albania and Serbia.

On Saturday, Croatia became the first team to qualify to join the two co-hosts in the finals. Türkiye, meanwhile, are confirmed in November's play-offs as they will finish second in their group but cannot qualify directly as the best runner-up.

How U21 EURO qualifying works

The nine group winners and the runner-up with the best record (not counting results against sixth-placed teams) qualify directly for the final tournament to join co-hosts Albania and Serbia. The eight other runners-up contest play-offs to determine the four remaining finalists.

State of play Confirmed in final tournament: Albania (co-hosts), Croatia, Serbia (co-hosts) Confirmed in play-offs: Türkiye Confirmed in top two in group, can still qualify directly: England (holders), Germany, Greece, Italy, Norway, Poland, Portugal

Qualifying scores

Group A: Spain, Finland, Romania, Kosovo, Cyprus, San Marino

Spain missed the chance to qualify on Friday as their perfect record was ended with a 2-1 loss in Finland, who moved to within two points of the leaders. Romania won 3-0 in Cyprus to stay three points behind Finland, who they host on Wednesday, a day before Spain go to San Marino.

Group B: Portugal, Czechia, Bulgaria, Scotland, Azerbaijan, Gibraltar

Second-placed Czechia were held 1-1 in Azerbaijan but Portugal, who had not conceded a goal before Friday, missed their chance to qualify after Bulgaria scored twice late to beat them 2-1. With two games left, Portugal are four points ahead of Czechia, who lead Bulgaria by one and Scotland by four. Matters could be settled on Wednesday when Portugal host Gibraltar, Czechia play Bulgaria and Scotland meet Azerbaijan.

Group C: France, Switzerland, Faroe Islands, Iceland, Luxembourg, Estonia

Unbeaten France were held 1-1 in Iceland on Friday, allowing Switzerland to move level on points by defeating Luxembourg 5-0. The Faroe Islands won 2-1 in Estonia and like Iceland are five points off the leading pair. On Tuesday, France (who have a game in hand) go to Estonia and Switzerland visit Iceland.

Group D: England (holders), Slovakia, Republic of Ireland, Andorra, Moldova, Kazakhstan

Unbeaten England, aiming to win a third straight title, came from behind to beat Kazakhstan 4-2 on Friday and are now confirmed in the top two having moved six points ahead of Slovakia, who lost 2-0 at home to the Republic of Ireland. Now within two of second place, Ireland play Kazakhstan on Tuesday before England aim to confirm their finals spot when Slovakia visit next Friday.

Group E: Poland, Italy, Montenegro, Sweden, North Macedonia, Armenia

With Spain dropping points in Group A, Poland have the last perfect record with eight wins out of eight, three points ahead of Italy, who lost 2-1 to the leaders in a dramatic late comeback last November. Poland play Sweden on Wednesday and Italy visit Armenia the following day before the already-confirmed top two conclude the group in Pescara on 5 October.

Group F: Germany, Greece, Northern Ireland, Georgia, Latvia, Malta

Germany and Greece were both confirmed in the top two after wins on Saturday. A 4-0 victory in Latvia means Germany remain top on head-to-head goal difference as Greece prevailed 3-0 in Georgia. Germany, who lost 3-2 at home to Greece but then won 2-0 away in March, next go to Malta on Wednesday while Greece host Latvia the next day.

Germany secured a crucial 2-0 win in Greece Getty Images

Group G: Norway, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Israel, Netherlands, Slovenia

Norway were unable to seal qualification on Friday as they were held 0-0 in the Netherlands but they went six points clear of both Bosnia and Herzegovina and Israel with two games remaining. The Netherlands are one point off second and one in front of Slovenia, who are still in contention for a play-off despite standing last. On Tuesday, Norway host Bosnia and Herzegovina and Slovenia play Israel.

Group H: Croatia (qualified for final tournament), Türkiye (play-offs), Ukraine, Hungary, Lithuania

Croatia have qualified for the fourth time in five editions after Saturday's 3-1 win against Hungary courtesy of an Adriano Jagušić hat-trick. Türkiye, the only side that could still have caught Croatia, saw a two-goal lead wiped out in a 2-2 draw with Ukraine. However, that result means Türkiye clinch second place ahead of Ukraine and will take part in the play-offs with a chance to reach the finals for only the second time after 2000.

Group I: Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Wales, Belarus

Belgium moved three points clear of Denmark and Austria on Thursday with a 1-0 win against Belarus. Denmark, who have a game in hand, play next against Belarus on Monday and the following night Belgium host Wales, who are four points off the top two.

Belgium's Arthur Piedfort celebrates their win against Austria BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Team guide

England retained the title in 2025 taking them to four victories, one short of the record jointly held by Italy and Spain.

Germany were runners-up in 2025 with France and the Netherlands beaten in the semi-finals and Denmark, Italy, Portugal and Spain reaching the last eight. Finland, Czechia, Georgia, Poland, Romania, hosts Slovakia, Slovenia and Ukraine also took part in the final tournament.

Teams involved in qualifying able to join co-hosts Albania in making a first final tournament appearance since the end of the old two-legged format in 1994 are Andorra, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, San Marino and Wales.

England's road to Under 21 glory: Every goal

U21 EURO qualifying dates

Qualifying group stage

▪ 5–10 June 2025

▪ 4–9 September 2025

▪ 9–14 October 2025

▪ 13–18 November 2025

▪ 26–31 March 2026

▪ 24 September–6 October 2026

Play-offs

▪ 9–17 November 2026 (draw 11:00 CET, 9 October)