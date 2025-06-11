Under-21 EURO preview: All of the evening games

The 2025 UEFA EURO Under-21 Championship is under way in Slovakia, with eight more teams in action on Thursday 12 June.

We preview the remaining Matchday 1 action.

Where to watch the matches

Thursday's late games

Czechia vs England (Dunajská Streda, 21:00)

England begin their title defence against the same team they faced on Matchday 1 in 2023, with the Young Lions 2-0 winners on that occasion thanks to goals from Jacob Ramsey and Emile Smith Rowe to kick off what would be a memorable and ultimately successful campaign.

With victorious coach Lee Carsley back in charge after a spell with the senior team there is a feeling of confidence that England could go all the way again and become the first side to retain the title since Spain in 2011 and 2013.

Standing in their way on Matchday 1 are Czechia, who defeated Belgium in a play-off to make it to their fifth finals in the last six editions. Champions back in 2002 with a team that included the likes of Petr Čech, Zdeněk Grygera, Tomáš Hübschman and Milan Baroš, a new generation of talented prospects will be looking to show what they can do in Slovakia.

U21 EURO: Great England goals

Germany vs Slovenia (Nitra, 21:00)

Nitra plays host to a first-ever competitive meeting between Germany and Slovenia, two teams with vastly different levels of experience at U21 EUROs.

This will be Germany's 11th appearance in the final tournament and they have reached the final in three of the last four editions, winning twice. Two years ago, however, Die Nationalelf failed to progress beyond the group stage for the first time since 2013, so Antonio Di Salvo's side have a point to prove in Slovakia.

Slovenia have only appeared in one previous tournament, as co-hosts in 2021, and will be aiming for their first win at a finals in neighbouring Slovakia. Doing so against heavyweights Germany would certainly send out a statement.

Finland vs Netherlands (Košice, 21:00)

Finland will be appearing at a EURO U21 finals for the first time since 2009 after beating Scandinavian neighbours Norway 6-3 on aggregate in the play-offs.

There is palpable excitement for the tournament in the country, with Aki Hyryläinen, director of sport at the Football Association of Finland, telling UEFA: "I think we have a team which is capable of achieving something big in Slovakia."

Their first test could hardly be much tougher, though. Netherlands were the only nation to win all of their ten games in qualifying, scoring 32 goals and conceding just three in the process. Winners in 2006 and 2007, Jong Oranje should have plenty of belief that they can add a third title to their collection.